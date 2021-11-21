India vs New Zealand: Gautam Gambhir wants Avesh Khan to play in Kolkata T20I

India have already clinched the three-match T20I series against New Zealand with an unassailable 2-0 lead. Rohit Sharma and Co will be hoping to complete a series sweep on Sunday, which should give India the psychological advantage ahead of the Test series that begins on 25 November.

At the same time, it is also an opportunity to try out players who didn't get to compete in the first two T20Is. The next T20 World Cup is only 11 months away and coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma are in the process to build a title-winning squad.

India have already handed debuts to two players in the series — Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel. While Iyer had very little to do with the bat so far and has not bowled a single ball, Harshal took two wickets for 25 on his international debut as India won the second T20I by seven wickets to seal the series.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that Avesh Khan should come into the playing XI in place of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The former opener feels the Eden Gardens pitch will suit the Madhya Pradesh bowler better.

Avesh had a breakout season with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 where he took 24 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 7.37.

"From a bowling point of view they can actually rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar and look at Avesh Khan. It will suit him, especially the wicket in Kolkata, it's got pace and bounce," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"So, I would definitely want to see Avesh playing that game. He has got pace and you got to test him on the international stage when you got the series in your bag. So that is one change they can look towards."

Gambhir added that while India will be aiming to complete a series sweep in Kolkata, they shouldn't put unnecessary pressure on themselves.

"You still have to be ruthless and try to wrap up the series 3-0. But no point putting pressure on yourself," he said.