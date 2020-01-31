India vs New Zealand: From 2008 to 2020, a look at Black Caps' record in Super Over finishes
New Zealand's morale-crushing loss to India in the fourth T20 International here on Friday was their seventh in eight Super Over finishes and in most of those defeats, they had only themselves to blame.
Wellington: New Zealand's morale-crushing loss to India in the fourth T20 International here on Friday was their seventh in eight Super Over finishes and in most of those defeats, they had only themselves to blame.
New Zealand have lost six Super Over T20I matches out of seven while the sole defeat in ODIs came in the 2019 World Cup final against hosts England when they did not deserve to lose but were denied a maiden crown by a boundary count rule.
New Zealand lost second successive Super Over on Friday. AP
While the cricketing fraternity empathised with New Zealand following a heart-breaking result in the World Cup final, the last two T20Is against India have exposed their mental fragility in high-pressure situations.
On Wednesday, the Black Caps needed only two runs off four balls for a win with six wickets in hand during the regulation time. On Friday, they committed suicide after needing 11 runs off 12 balls with seven wickets to spare.
New Zealand have let the pressure get the better of them as their last Super Over win came way back in 2008, against Australia in Christchurch.
New Zealand's record in Super Over finishes:
T20I v West Indies at Auckland 2008 (Lost)
T20I v Australia at Christchurch 2010 (Won)
T20I v Sri Lanka at Pallekele 2012 (Lost)
T20I v West Indies at Pallekele 2012 (Lost)
ODI v England at Lord's 2019 (Lost)
T20I v England at Auckland 2019 (Lost)
T20I v India at Hamilton 2020 (Lost)
T20I v India at Wellington 2020 (Lost)
Updated Date:
Jan 31, 2020 19:00:32 IST
