India vs New Zealand: Didn't know what to expect in Super Over, says Rohit Sharma after starring in series-clinching win in 3rd T20I
Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he went into the Super Over slightly unsure as he had not batted in such a situation before.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Hamilton, New Zealand: Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he went into the Super Over slightly unsure as he had not batted in such a situation before.
Rohit Sharma smashed a 40-ball 65 in the first innings, before smashing back-to-back sixes in the Super Over. AP
However, he seemed completely in control of the proceedings and smashed consecutive sixes off the final two balls of the Super Over to give India their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand.
"Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn't know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake (on the last two sixes)," Rohit said.
Besides his match-winning effort in the Super Over, Rohit top-scored in India's 179 for five with a 65 off 40 balls, his first big score of the series.
"The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, see what I could do. Good performance with the bat, little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though, should have carried on for a while. Wanted to bat normally, I hadn't got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today," Rohit said.
"We knew we would win the series today if we win the match — in important games important players need to step up and get counted," said the star opener.
The fourth T20 International will be played in Wellington on Friday.
Updated Date:
Jan 29, 2020 17:41:24 IST
