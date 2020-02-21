First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
HK in MAL | 1st T20I Feb 20, 2020
MAL vs HK
Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 21 runs (D/L method)
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
ZIM in BAN Feb 22, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Debutant Kyle Jamieson makes merry before rain forces early stumps on opening day in Wellington

Friday's play was called off after tea due to a heavy downpour, the gloomy conditions typifying India's batting blues with only Ajinkya Rahane (38 batting off 122 balls) matching wares when it came to winning the mental battle.

Press Trust of India, Feb 21, 2020 10:54:36 IST

Wellington: India's top-order batsmen performed woefully on a challenging track as the side crawled to 122 for 5 with New Zealand's towering pacer Kyle Jamieson rattling the visiting big guns on his debut on a rain-hit opening day of the first Test.

Friday's play was called off after tea due to a heavy downpour, the gloomy conditions typifying India's batting blues with only Ajinkya Rahane (38 batting off 122 balls) matching wares when it came to winning the mental battle.

The 6"8' Jamieson could not have asked for a better start, picking up 3 for 38 in 14 overs and his prized scalps included two of India's best long-form batsmen – skipper Virat Kohli (2) and the dogged Cheteshwar Pujara (14 off 42 balls).

India vs New Zealand: Debutant Kyle Jamieson makes merry before rain forces early stumps on opening day in Wellington

Incessant rain which began at the start of third session forced an early end to the opening day's play. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

He also took a lovely catch in the deep to cap off a day he will remember forever.

What Jamieson did wonderfully well was mix up the back of the length stuff with fuller deliveries in between.

He bowled the natural back of the length deliveries that climbed on the batsmen, pegging them on backfoot.

He also mixed it up with fuller deliveries when the batsmen were just a tad unsure of their footwork.

Bowling at barely 130 kmph, he troubled the visitors making it easier for senior pros Tim Southee (1/27 in 14 overs) and Trent Boult (1/44 in 14 overs) to bowl a more probing line.

Such was the disciplined effort from the Black Caps bowlers that India managed only 43 runs in the second session.

Rahane played 122 balls, hitting four boundaries on a heavy outfield. Rishabh Pant was at the other end on 10.

Mayank Agarwal (34 off 84 balls), who did the hard work of surviving the first session, was out after lunch as he tried a pull shot off Boult just after surviving a tough caught and bowled chance.

Hanuma Vihari (7) was Jamieson's third victim when he edged a pitched up delivery.

Once Kane Williamson called it right under the overcast conditions, it was a challenge for the Indian batsmen.

Prithvi Shaw (16 off 18 balls), Pujara and skipper Kohli were back in the pavilion with debutant Jamieson keeping up the pressure.

Young Shaw clipped one off Boult and also hit an uppish square cut to get two quick boundaries.

But his loose technique and tendency to close the bat face was always going to cost him.

Southee bowled one that looked like angling in and Shaw closed the bat face as the ball moved a shade away after pitching, brushing his pad and then the off-stump. The batsman had a dazed look knowing that his technique was thoroughly exposed on a seamer-friendly track.

Pujara was ready to show a lot of patience as he started leaving deliveries outside the off-stump.

However, Jamieson, coming in as the second change, bowled his back of length delivery on the off-middle channel.

Pujara had no option but to jab at the rising delivery which kissed the outside edge of his bat and was taken by BJ Watling.

Lot of hopes were pinned on skipper Kohli but a smart ploy by Jamieson brought about his downfall.

Kohli was playing Jamieson for the disconcerting bounce that he generated from back of the length but in between, he decided to slip one fuller delivery on the fourth stump channel.

Kohli lunged into the drive and the thick edge was taken by the '100 Test man' Ross Taylor, standing at the first slip compounding India's troubles.

Rahane will have a lot of responsibility going into the second day's play. The under-fire Pant is also defending well which is the need of the hour.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2020 10:54:36 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Cricket, India, India Vs New Zealand 2020, Kyle Jamieson, Mayank Agarwal, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India 2020, Prithvi Shaw, Trent Boult, Virat Kohli, Wellington

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all