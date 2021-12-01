Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs New Zealand day by day weather forecast: Rain threat looms in Mumbai ahead of second Test

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 1st, 2021
  • 23:53:49 IST

After  a thrilling opening Test between India  and New Zealand that ended in a hard-fought draw, the teams have now arrived in Mumbai for  the second Test  starting at  the Wankhede Stadium from Friday . That draw meant that  New Zealand’s wait for a Test win on Indian soil since 1988 extended even further.

For India, skipper  Virat Kohli returns after being rested for the first Test, while Ajinkya Rahane, who stood in for  Kohli in Kanpur, has  put himself at risk of missing out on playing XI spot with scores  of 35 and four.

Shreyas Iyer scored a century (105) on Test  debut and followed it up with a  knock of 65.His brilliant start to his Test career means he will be in the reckoning for the second Test as well.

Axar  Patel collected his fifth five wicket haul in Tests when he got  rid of Tim Southee in the first innings, and  he will be raring to go once again in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, New  Zealand’s Ajaz Patel returns to the city of his birth. Ajaz, born in 1988, shifted to New Zealand in 1996 along with his parents, where he played for Central Districts, and eventually got his New Zealand call-up in 2018.

Both teams, will, however, have a cautious look at  the weather in Mumbai. Mumbai witnessed lashing of some  off-season rain on Wednesday, -forcing both teams  to call off their respective training  sessions.

According to Weather.com, rains might continue heading to Thursday, with an 80 percent chance of rain in the city. On Friday, the  day when the Test begins, it is  not that  worrisome but  still there is a 40 percent chance of rain. And  while there’s no rain forecast over the weekend, cloudy skies are expected to be prevalent.

However, there's some relief on the  last two days of the Test on Monday and Tuesday, as the sun is expected to prevail over the cloudy skies. According to Weather.com, the forecast for Monday and Tuesday says it's going to be 'mainly sunny'.

According to news agency  PTI, with heavy outfield expected in Wankhede, Indians would travel to Bandra-Kurla Complex, which has  indoor facilities.

The report also adds  that with the pitches being covered, there is expected to be a lot moisture underneath the surface that could help the seamers  while also assisting the tweakers in getting some turn.   .           .

 

Updated Date: December 01, 2021 23:53:49 IST

