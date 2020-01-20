India vs New Zealand: Dark cloud hover over Ishant Sharma's participation in Tests after Delhi bowler hurts ankle during Ranji Trophy match
Spearheading the Delhi attack against Vidarbha, the extent of the 31-year-old's injury is not known, but Ishant looked in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff.
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN Vs HYD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs TRI Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs RLY Tamil Nadu beat Railways by an innings and 164 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Kerala by an innings and 96 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs MAN Meghalaya beat Manipur by an innings and 116 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 9 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 24th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs DEL - Jan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs VID - Jan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs RAJ - Jan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Why Delhi's perennial air pollution isn't election issue for AAP, BJP or Congress: It's not a political problem yet
-
Surge in South American political protests linked to Russian trolls on Twitter, finds US Department of State
-
JP Nadda appointed BJP president: Trusted Modi-Shah lieutenant and ace strategist takes over party reins at critical juncture
-
Budget 2020-21 document printing starts with 'halwa' making tradition; Nirmala Sitharaman hosts ceremony
-
Jammu and Kashmir set for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore by March 2021, says Piyush Goyal; describes UT as 'jewel' of country
-
FIH Pro League 2020: India's rearguard marks a pleasant departure from norm as clock ticks for Tokyo Olympics
-
Joaquin Phoenix's Best Actor Oscar nod for Joker is compensation for all the previous snubs in his storied career
-
A Jimi Hendrix experience in London: On the musician's trail in city he thought of as 'home'
-
With her new book on 1971 Indo-Pak war, Anam Zakaria attempts to understand one of the most defining years in South Asian history
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game here on Monday, just before the announcement of the Test squad for the New Zealand tour.
Spearheading the Delhi attack against Vidarbha, the extent of the 31-year-old's injury is not known, but Ishant looked in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff.
The injury happened in the fifth over of Vidarbha's second innings and Ishant's third over.
It was a short delivery, which rival skipper Faiz Fazal tried to pull but the ball hit the pads, as Ishant vociferously appealed on the follow through before slipping suddenly.
He was writhing in pain and needed immediate medical help. Ishant had taken three wickets for 45 runs in Vidarbha's first innings.
The veteran of 96 Tests is expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour and this is his last Ranji game of the season.
His next outing is supposed to be a practice match in Hamilton but in case the injury turns out to be serious, he will be going to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 20, 2020 16:16:21 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Like last year, we will look to put Kiwis under pressure from ball one, says Virat Kohli
India vs New Zealand: Recovering from injury, Prithvi Shaw bats in nets as selectors prepare to announce squads for ODIs, Tests
India vs New Zealand: Shikhar Dhawan's participation in upcoming tour thrown into doubt after opener sustains shoulder injury