Black Caps include two uncapped players in the 14-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against second-ranked Indian side.

Batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and fast bowler Blair Tickner have earned their maiden call-ups to the New Zealand squad for the T20I series against India.

Mitchell has been included on the back of some good performances in the Super Smash competition and for New Zealand A. He has been included in all the three games, while Tickner will join the squad only for the third T20I, replacing pacer Lockie Ferguson.

Kane Williamson, who was rested for the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka, returns to captain New Zealand. Whilst Henry Nicholls, who was the stand-in captain for the Sri Lanka T20I, has been left out along with Glenn Phillips and Seth Rance. Left-arm quick Trent Boult has been rested for the three T20Is.

"Daryl has shown his value with the bat and also tends to bowl at some tough times for the Knights, and Blair is well-respected among his team-mates and opponents alike as someone who bowls a heavy ball at good pace," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said.

All-rounder Doug Bracewell, who replaced an injured Jimmy Neesham in the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka, has retained his place.

The first of the three T20I starts on 6 February at Wellington.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (first two T20Is), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner (only third T20I)