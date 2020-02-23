India vs New Zealand: Black Caps capitalised on home advantage to stifle the visiting batsmen
New Zealand applied a strategic choke on the Indian top order in the second innings and in the process edged ahead in the first Test.
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Live Now
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Live Now
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs KSA Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs SAW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs SLW New Zealand Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs THAW West Indies Women beat Thailand Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 IRI Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Iran by 10 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 MDV Vs QAT Qatar beat Maldives by 106 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL Vs HK Malaysia beat Hong Kong by 35 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 23rd, 2020, 06:00 PM IST
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 IRI vs KSA - Feb 24th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 OMA vs QAT - Feb 24th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs SLW - Feb 24th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs BANW - Feb 24th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs THAW - Feb 26th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Donald Trump is likely to bring up Kashmir with Narendra Modi but history tells us path US president is advocating is doomed
-
Popcorn Monkey Tiger director Suri on what inspires him to make 'edgy' films: 'I make films for regular people'
-
Bernie Sanders cements status as Democratic front-runner after overwhelming win in Nevada caucuses; Biden distant second, Buttigieg third
-
From Air Force One to the Beast, keeping US president Donald Trump safe comes at a 'bigly' price
-
Dubai Tennis Championships: Simona Halep’s newfound offense and Elena Rybakina’s risk-free power produce thrilling final
-
Under the Open Sky: Mumbra's girls find freedom, reclaim public space through football
-
No trade deal in offing between India and US during Donald Trump's visit, but a commitment to FTA likely
-
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat meets JP Nadda, fuels speculation over likely cabinet expansion by end of Feb
-
At an exhibition of Indus Valley Civilisation's food cultures, insight into traditions, ingredients, and a decision to exclude meat
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
In space of six balls, Trent Boult changed his mode of attack from over the wicket to around three times. Kane Williamson employed three short covers for Cheteshwar Pujara. Prithvi Shaw had a man stationed at squarish leg-gully. Tim Southee released all his six balls from different points on the crease. Are all of these peculiar tactics? Not if you are New Zealand playing on home soil.
The Black Caps applied a strategic choke on the Indian top order in the second innings and in the process edged ahead in the first Test. Day three was all about New Zealand playing the game on their merit and understanding local conditions to perfection.
At stumps, India reached 144-4 in 65 overs, a run-rate of 2.21, a sound reflection on how well New Zealand had executed their plans. Like all the Basin Reserve surfaces, the pitch had lost its zip, it was slow, not conducive for stroke-making and apart from the odd delivery lifting sharply there was nothing in it for bowlers. One had to be creative to pick up wickets.
Mayank Agarwal and the rest of the Indian top order came under fire on Day 3 of first Test against New Zealand. AP
Away teams can get deflated with such surfaces, but New Zealand have made it a habit of bringing the game to life by adopting out-of-the-box tactics. It all started with Shaw. The dynamic opener had a short mid-wicket and a short cover in place from the outset. Boult and Southee kept drawing him forward and blocked his drives either side of the wicket. It took the naturally aggressive Shaw 23 balls to hit his first boundary. The minute Williamson sensed Shaw had shifted his mindset to being aggressive, Boult went around the wicket, a squarish leg-gully was employed and the ball was angled into body. New Zealand knew Shaw would look to flick the ball through the leg-side, he did exactly that and the ball went straight to the man perfectly positioned purely for the shot.
Pujara was confronted with three men in the covers, a mid-off, a short mid-wicket, and a straight mid-on as Colin Grandhomme nibbled his outswingers on the line of off-stump. De Grandhomme followed this approach for five consecutive overs. Importantly, de Grandhomme was bowling into the wind, a role he has mastered in the past two years. Bowling into the breeze is such a dedicated role at the Basin Reserve and none of the Indian bowlers managed to accomplish that task.
While De Grandhomme nibbled away into the stiff wind. Boult and Kyle Jamieson used the short ball to put the clamp on Pujara. The bouncer has become such a vital cog in New Zealand's thinking because rather than using it as a wicket-taking ball, it is used as a defensive method to stop the batsmen scoring. This mode of attack continued for close to an hour and led to Pujara failing to score for 31 consecutive balls. Then at the stroke of tea, after battering Pujara with bouncers from over the wicket, Boult switched to around the wicket. He also changed his length to full and caused the Indian No.3 to shoulder arms to a ball that came in with the angle to crash into his off-stump. It was a brilliant set-up and another example of how a small tweak in approach at the right time can undo even the best in the business.
Virat Kohli fell to Trent Boult by gloving behind to keeper BJ Watling. AP
The short ball theory was back in place for Kohli. The Indian captain is a great puller or hooker of the ball, but given the precarious situation and the field set, he started to ride the short ball or duck under it. It made sense, as with a leg-gully, a square leg and two men out deep, the maximum Kohli was going to score off the ball was a single, unless he pulled well in front of square, a difficult task given the line of attack was at his left armpit. Perhaps on a true pitch, Kohli would have taken on the short ball, but this is New Zealand and the while the pitch is slow, the bounce is inconsistent and attempting to pull the ball is a difficult proposition. Add to that is it really worth the risk given India's position in the match?
Kohli decided to play it safe for a while, but somewhere his instincts had to take over and he finally succumbed to gloving a short ball to BJ Watling. In between Mayank Agarwal also fell to the around the wicket line, by glancing a full ball to the keeper. All four Indian wickets had fallen to the around the wicket tactic.
The Black Caps bowlers' method of constantly changing the line of attack, quirky field placements mixed with the short ball ploy had stifled the Indian batting. Not only was it a deliberate strategy, but one New Zealand has mastered, especially at home. At the end of the day, there is nothing like a home advantage as Black Caps proved on Day 3.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 23, 2020 17:42:14 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari guide visitors to 114/4 on Day 3 of first Test; Black Caps lead by 39 runs
India vs New Zealand, Test series preview: Trent Boult's return bolsters Kiwi pace attack while visitors look to continue dream Test run
India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Wellington weather update: Overcast conditions, late showers expected on first three days