India vs New Zealand: Ajinkya Rahane's mantra for 2nd Test — show more intent and negate angles created by Kiwi pacers
Ajinkya Rahane wants to take on the New Zealand pace battery with more intent in the second Test and his foolproof strategy includes countering the awkward angles which became a nightmare for Indian batsmen during the first Test at the Basin Reserve.
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs THAW England Women beat Thailand Women by 98 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs BANW India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 18 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 BRN Vs KWT Kuwait beat Bahrain by 87 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs BANW - Feb 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs THAW - Feb 28th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW vs PAKW - Feb 28th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Mustafabad residents band together to help neighbours during riots, provide shelter and protection in strife-hit northeast Delhi
-
As coronavirus threatens the US, Donald Trump has a major problem on his hands: His credibility
-
Shaheen Bagh has shattered myth of oppressed Muslim woman who needs saving: Vasanth Kannabiran
-
Champions League: Manchester City rally with late goals to beat Real Madrid in 1st leg of Last-16 tie; Lyon beat Juventus
-
Delhi communal violence: City's past shows Hindu-Muslim enmity predates Hindutva, political parties and even Partition
-
For leaders like Kapil Mishra, ideology is the fig leaf behind which the real business of politics is conducted
-
Nani on exploring the thriller genre in Telugu cinema with HIT: 'Would have felt guilty had I not produced the film'
-
In desert regions of Pakistan's Umerkot, a women-led initiative to grow jujube berries yields a sweet harvest
-
AGR concerns: Vodafone Idea urges DoT to grant 15 years for paying dues; seeks tax refund, licence fee cut among measures to tide over crisis
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Ajinkya Rahane wants to take on the New Zealand pace battery with more intent in the second Test and his foolproof strategy includes countering the awkward angles which became a nightmare for Indian batsmen during the first Test at the Basin Reserve.
Rahane, who top-scored with 46 in the first innings of the opening Test, is hopeful that a turnaround will happen on a green top at the Hagley Oval, which he reckons will be better for batting compared to the one they got in Wellington.
File image of Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics
"I am not saying (we have to be) more aggressive but having that intent and clear mindset will help us," Rahane told reporters on Thursday.
New Zealand pacers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson used the short ball liberally after coming wide of the crease with an angle that was disconcerting for the batsmen.
"I think they used that angle really well in Wellington. Bowling wide of the crease or from the centre, they changed angles while bowling the short balls. I think their plan was completely clear.
"As a batsman, if you going to think about a particular shot, then you need to back yourself and play that shot. You cannot doubt yourself. We need to forget what happened in Wellington," the Indian vice-captain said.
According to Rahane, the two net sessions at the Hagley Oval is being used to practice negating the awkward angles that Neil Wagner and company can create.
"That's what I said: try and learn what mistakes we did as a group, what can we learn. I think we have to practice those angles. We had a practice session and we have one more tomorrow. And you have to practice that and trust your ability in the middle," Rahane said in a reassuring tone.
While net sessions are important, it's the instincts in match situations that counts, he said.
"But to change or adjust those angles there are times you need to be instinctive while you are batting. It can mean standing on off-stump, or standing outside the crease or staying deep inside the crease like if it is a pitch for cut shot then you can stand deeper in the crease. This is the mental side of the game," Rahane said.
"For me, as a batsman it is important you show your intent to the bowler, if you stand in one spot then the bowler doesn't need to change anything. These are small things we have been working on in practice and how to use the crease and the angles. Doesn't matter how much you practice you must trust or have the belief to be able to do it in the middle," he added.
Cheteshwar Pujara has drawn a lot of flak for his dour approach in the first Test where his painstaking 11 off 81 balls put enormous pressure on the other batsmen.
"Pujara was trying his bit, he was actually looking to score runs. But I think Boult, Southee and all their bowlers did not give away much. It is all about having that intent and I think Pujara was actually looking to score runs. It happens to all batsmen, I mean all batsmen go through that phase," Rahane said.
Each batsman is different and everyone will have their counter mechanism style, he explained.
"You have to come back stronger and play accordingly. If you can trust your ability at the centre and counter attack and everyone's game is different. I play a completely different game than Virat and Pujara. As a team we need to figure out how we are going to play in the middle, communication will be the key," he said.
While the 22-yard strip at the Hagley Oval can't be separated from the outfield due its lush green cover, Rahane said according to Hanuma Vihari there will be good pace and bounce on this wicket.
"I generally don't see the wicket before the game. But see whatever we expected, we got in Wellington, we expect the same here. The India A guys played here and Hanuma (Vihari) was telling us that the wicket was much better.
"There is good pace and bounce on this wicket. We will have to see and assess the conditions very quickly on the first day of the game and play accordingly.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 27, 2020 12:11:54 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: R Ashwin says visitors need to bat out Day 4 first session before talking of setting target
India vs New Zealand: Recovering pacer Lockie Ferguson not expecting to be picked for Test series, targets Australia series in March for return
Rishabh Pant needs to accept that he is going through a rough patch to bounce back, says Ajinkya Rahane