India vs New Zealand: Aakash Chopra lists takeaways from T20 series; says middle-lower order 'far from sorted'

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has listed three major takeaways from the recently concluded T20I series between India and New Zealand.

Taking to his social media account, Chopra insisted that Team India should stick to their opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, not worrying much about the left-right combination or other match-ups at the top.

Chopra tweeted that India's middle-lower order was "far from sorted" and will take time to find some stability. He added that finger spin can work in T20 matches and recommended the performances of Ashwin, Axar and Santner.

India's opening duo — KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma — scored half-centuries in the opener in Jaipur before brilliantly making a record 117-run stand in the second game in Ranchi. At the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Rohit Sharma-led team registered a 73-run win in the last T20I, sweeping the series 3-0.

The former cricketer insisted that the Men in Blue should stick to their opening pair which gave them a solid start in the first two matches. The duo has been doing great in the past with their dominating partnerships at the top of the order for India. After their 117-run stand on Friday (19 November), the pair equalled Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan tally of most century partnerships in the T20Is.

Chopra lauded spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel for their outstanding performances in the series.

Axar Patel picked four wickets in three games at an economy rate of just 6, while Ashwin took three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of just 5.25.

It was Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma's first series win as the new head coach and full-time new T20I captain, respectively. Senior players like Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were missing in action but will be back to play in two-match Test series, starting 25 November.