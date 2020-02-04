“I was not able to make sense of things.”

This line was attributed to Prithvi Shaw, speaking to Mid Day a matter of days after turning 20. It was said in the context of his ban for a doping violation, but the just-out-of-his-teens prodigy could well have been reflecting upon the roller-coaster of a life he’s lived since becoming an international cricketer.

The timeline from October 2018 to November 2019 makes for crazy reading: Wins maiden India cap and celebrates it by becoming the fourth-youngest ever to hit a hundred on Test debut; injures ankle a month later, in the first warm-up game in Australia, eventually being ruled of the entire tour; remains sidelined from all cricket for over two months; doesn’t quite set the IPL on fire, but comes within one run of becoming the tournament’s youngest-ever centurion and hits a match-winning half-century in the Eliminator; set back by another injury in July – a month that would end with the announcement of his back-dated eight-month ban for the aforementioned doping violation; returns to the fold, finally, on 17 November 2019.

Whirlwind, to say the least. Even more so for a teenager only just beginning to realise his lifelong dreams.

By the time he did return to his favourite destination – the cricket field – now no longer a ‘teen sensation’, he promised to launch “Prithvi Shaw 2.0”. The bat would do the talking from now, he assured on the day of his comeback.

Well, an MRF blade in the hands of a diminutive batsman from Mumbai has, historically, been tough to keep quiet for too long. And this particular blade has been making all the right noises since November.

Shaw returned to the game with the T20 fare, and dazzled at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: 240 runs from five innings, 30+ scores in all five outings, at a strike rate above 170.

He followed that up with 332 runs from five innings in the Ranji Trophy – at a strike rate of 99.10 – largely thanks to a destructive beginning to the season at Vadodara, where he hit a 62-ball 66 on day one before blasting 202 off 179 balls in the second innings.

A brief injury scare – yes, another one – cut short his domestic participation, a tear in his left shoulder the latest blow to the 20-year-old. But it wasn’t enough to dislodge him from the India ‘A’ tour of New Zealand, and the runs have continued to flow – aided, no doubt, by the psychological high of a maiden limited-overs call-up to the national squad, to replace the injured Shikhar Dhawan for the ODIs in New Zealand.

Since arriving to the country where he first announced himself to the world by leading India to the 2018 U-19 World Cup title, Shaw has blazed 255 runs from four List-A innings – at a strike rate of 145.71. And it’s not as if he’s been preying on easy game: in Kyle Jamieson and James Neesham, the New Zealand ‘A’ outfit included two medium-pacers who will be part of the ODIs against India; Ajaz Patel and Todd Astle, both spinners with recent Test-match experience for the Kiwis, were in the attack too.

“This period [of suspension] has been a big learning experience for me,” Shaw had been quoted as saying in that same Mid-Day interview following his comeback in November. “In that period, I was alone and was trying to stay away from people and their advice. I kept telling myself that I can get out of this mess and be mentally strong.”

The evidence from the last two-and-a-half months – even if none of it is international experience – suggests Shaw has, indeed, got himself out of the mess. The overall numbers, which comprise an almost-equal split of innings in all three formats, make for happy viewing: 827 runs from 14 innings, at an average of 59.07 and a strike rate of 127.03, with seven 50-plus scores (and 10 scores of 30+).

Strength was required not just mentally, but physically too, especially given the spate of injuries in quick succession. The striking ability to find the boundary, before or after the latest shoulder blow, suggests the physical game is on track too. In these 14 innings since November, Shaw has hit 99 fours and 29 sixes from a total of 651 deliveries – that’s a boundary every five balls.

Still, he would have known that he would be foolish to assume a spot in the Indian line-up – one that hasn’t had room for his more-decorated Delhi Capitals teammate, Rishabh Pant, through the New Zealand trip. And it’s not like Shaw would have had any clear or optimistic sighting of a return to the Test side either, given the form and fortunes of Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma – two men who had never opened the batting for India when Shaw got injured in Australia.

As unfortunate as Shaw may have been with injuries over the recent past, an injury to another could now prove fortuitous to his own journey – and present him a legitimate shot at making himself part of Team India’s plans again.

Shaw will make his ODI debut at Seddon Park in Hamilton, captain Kohli confirmed and will in all probability open with Mayank Agarwal as Kohli said in the pre-match conference that Rahul will bat in the middle-order and keep wickets as well. It presents the Mumbai batsman with a chance to revive his international career. And if everything goes well, he could well see himself opening in the Tests that follow, in absence of Rohit Sharma, after making the cut for the Test squad along with Shubman Gill. So as long as he can avert any fresh twists of fate, he might be playing five international matches in a span of a month.

Of all the words said by Shaw in the previously-referenced interview in November, these stood out for impact: “I was desperate to play a game… I’ll keep scoring runs; this is my job.”

It’s been whirlwind, it’s been tumultuous, it’s been one heck of a roller-coaster – but in a country where so many can’t chance upon a first chance, Shaw is already on the cusp of his second. He’s only just turned 20, but Prithvi Shaw is getting a shot at unleashing “Prithvi Shaw 2.0”.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.