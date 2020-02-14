India vs New Zealand XI: Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara's rescue act help visitors post 263
Hanuma Vihari's gutsy hundred and the seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara's 92 were the bright spots in an otherwise dreadful batting performance by India on the first day of their warm-up game against New Zealand XI.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 40 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 1 run
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Nepal beat USA by 8 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 14th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 15th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 16th, 2020, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs WIW - Feb 15th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs THAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW vs SAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
BJP’s dwindling fortunes in states a result of top-heavy central leadership; party yet to address lack of empowered local leaders
-
AGR woes: Is there no law left in this country, asks SC; summons MDs of telcos, takes strong note of telcos' non-compliance of its order
-
AAP's return to power in Delhi owes as much to development agenda as shift in voter sensibilities from national to local issues
-
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola fears getting sacked if he fails to achieve European glory with club
-
Love Aaj Kal movie review: Sara Ali Khan is saddled with Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali's mind-numbing script
-
SC verdict upholding Centre's amendments to SC/ST Atrocities Act restores law's original intent, corrects flawed 2018 judgment
-
India offers to partially open up its poultry, dairy markets in effort to strike deal with Donald Trump during upcoming visit
-
Anoushka Shankar on seeking authenticity, vulnerability and imperfection as an artist, and being inspired by #MeToo
-
My Kolkata in Kolkata: Local photography enthusiasts showcase the ethos of the city through their own lens
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Hamilton: Hanuma Vihari's gutsy hundred and the seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara's 92 were the bright spots in an otherwise dreadful batting performance by India on the first day of their warm-up game against New Zealand XI.
Hanuma Vihari's gutsy hundred and Cheteshwar Pujara's 92 were the bright spots in an otherwise dreadful batting performance by India. BCCI
All the three designated openers – Mayank Agarwal (1), Prithvi Shaw (0) and Shubman Gill (0) – failed the seam and bounce test, falling cheaply.
With skipper Virat Kohli opting for an intense net session over the warm-up game, India managed only 263/9 with none apart from Vihari (101 retired) and Pujara able to score even 20 runs on a Seddon Park track that had liberal grass covering.
What would worry the Indian team management was failure of all the three openers.
Shaw and Gill were undone by the extra bounce while Agarwal failed to counter to seam movement.
New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn (3/40) got the ball to rear up awkwardly from length during his first spell and Shaw's dismissal was the ugliest one.
Kuggeleijn, who was hitting the deck hard, got one into Shaw's rib-cage leaving the batsman in no position to duck. The eyes were not on the ball with the bat face closed. The awkward hit ballooned up and was taken by Rachin Ravindra at short leg.
Agarwal, who has been in horrible form of late, then edged an away going delivery to keeper Dane Cleaver behind the stumps.
Another classic Test match dismissal was Gill, who was given the No 4 slot in absence of skipper Kohli.
The snorter from Kuggeleijn grew big on Gill, who tried defending but the thick edge flew to gully making it 5 for 3 in no time.
Ajinkya Rahane (18) was out by the end of the first hour, edging one to the slips, before Vihari and Pujara stemmed the rot and got a 195-run stand.
Once they saw of Kuggeleijn's first spell and the skiddy Blair Tickner, batting became easy in the second and third session.
Once the spinners were in operation, Pujara pulled Ish Sodhi over long leg for a six while Vihari also hit three down the ground off left-arm spinner Ravindra.
Pujara was finally out in the final session trying to hook Gibson even as Vihari got to the three-figure mark.
India lost the last six wickets for 30 runs but what stuck out like a sore thumb was another shot selection by Rishabh Pant when he tried an ugly hoick off Ish Sodhi's bowling only to be caught by the man at extra cover.
Not getting a single match in the limited-overs series must have dented Pant's confidence as he threw away his wicket when he could have scored a good 35 to 40 runs without any pressure.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 14, 2020 12:33:11 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal to make ODI debut, KL Rahul set to bat in middle-order
India vs New Zealand: After constantly knocking on door of Test selection, Shubman Gill's time has to be coming now
India vs New Zealand: Hanuma Vihari insists he will be prepared to bat in any position for team