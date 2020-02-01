First Cricket
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ in Mount Maunganui Match Live Telecast Online

After having thumped New Zealand in yet another match which went down to the Super Over for the second time in three days during the fourth T20I, the action now shifts to the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 01, 2020 17:08:44 IST

After having thumped New Zealand in yet another match which went down to the Super Over for the second time in three days during the fourth T20I, the action now shifts to the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui as Virat Kohli-led India aim for a 5-0 clean sweep.

Four wickets fell in an astonishing final over in regulation play as New Zealand, needing seven runs to win off six balls with seven wickets in hand, self-destructed and ended tied with India on 165 in the fourth match on Friday.

Virat Kohli reacts during the T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday. Photosport via AP Photo

Colin Munro and Tim Seifert, whose half-centuries looked to have set New Zealand on course for a drought-breaking win, fought valiantly as they built a 74-run stand, but had to return to the crease for the eighth Super Over in the team's white-ball history. After the loss at Hamilton on Wednesday and now Friday's chilling repeat, New Zealand have now lost seven of those deciders.

A lot of responsibility falls on Tim Southee for being the most experienced bowler in the current squad, and his recent form is surely a cause of concern with the Black Caps aiming to avoid a humiliating winless run on home turf.

Skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out for the fourth T20I due to a shoulder injury and Southee was assigned to lead. His absence must have been clearly felt and the hosts would hope he returns for the series concluder.

Sanju Samson’s potential role in the fifth T20I will once again be a factor for the Men in Blue after the Kerala batsman scored just eight runs in the previous T20I. Contrasting to that, Manish Pandey enjoyed a memorable outing in Wellington, having scored an unbeaten half-century.

If the visitors do decide to drop Samson, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will reunite at the top to potentially provide a firing start to the batting.

Apart from that, the visitors may not look to change their match-winning combination.

Ahead of the final T20I, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch:

When will India vs New Zealand match take place?

The India vs New Zealand match will take place on 2 February, 2020.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs New Zealand fixture will be played in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui .

What time does the match begin?

The India vs New Zealand fixture will begin at 12.30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 12 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2020 17:08:44 IST

