India vs New Zealand 5th T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ in Mount Maunganui Match Live Telecast Online
After having thumped New Zealand in yet another match which went down to the Super Over for the second time in three days during the fourth T20I, the action now shifts to the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs AUS India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 74 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs CAN Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 95 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs JPN England Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs NIG Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 233 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs NIG England Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs UAE South Africa Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 23 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ZIM Vs SCO Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs JPN Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs NZ India Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 44 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NIGU West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs ENG Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women tied with Australia Women (England Women win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 8 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 2nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 5th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 2nd, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 2nd, 2020, 08:30 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 4th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO vs ZIM - Feb 2nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS vs AFG - Feb 2nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL vs ENG - Feb 3rd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs PAK - Feb 4th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Budget 2020: Govt introduces five income tax slabs with lower rates for those foregoing exemptions, earlier regime to coexist for now
-
Budget 2020: Sensex tanks over 1,000 points, slips below 40,000-mark in afternoon trading; Nifty down 300 points
-
Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo Airlines against travel ban, demands Rs 25 lakh as compensation
-
Australian Open 2020: Sofia Kenin completes turnaround against Garbine Muguruza for first career Major
-
Congress' 'cold' campaign in three-way battle for Delhi Assembly polls could boost AAP's chances against BJP
-
Coronavirus outbreak: Toll rises to 259 reports China's state broadcaster CCTV; more than 2,000 new cases confirmed
-
Jawaani Jaaneman director Nitin Kakkar on working with Saif Ali Khan: He doesn't make humour look cheap
-
The Forgotten Few: New book remembers birth of the Indian Air Force, its first pilots to conquer the air
-
Zanzibar in the rains: On a waterlogged trip, discovering a different side to the island getaway
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
After having thumped New Zealand in yet another match which went down to the Super Over for the second time in three days during the fourth T20I, the action now shifts to the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui as Virat Kohli-led India aim for a 5-0 clean sweep.
Four wickets fell in an astonishing final over in regulation play as New Zealand, needing seven runs to win off six balls with seven wickets in hand, self-destructed and ended tied with India on 165 in the fourth match on Friday.
Virat Kohli reacts during the T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday. Photosport via AP Photo
Colin Munro and Tim Seifert, whose half-centuries looked to have set New Zealand on course for a drought-breaking win, fought valiantly as they built a 74-run stand, but had to return to the crease for the eighth Super Over in the team's white-ball history. After the loss at Hamilton on Wednesday and now Friday's chilling repeat, New Zealand have now lost seven of those deciders.
A lot of responsibility falls on Tim Southee for being the most experienced bowler in the current squad, and his recent form is surely a cause of concern with the Black Caps aiming to avoid a humiliating winless run on home turf.
Skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out for the fourth T20I due to a shoulder injury and Southee was assigned to lead. His absence must have been clearly felt and the hosts would hope he returns for the series concluder.
Sanju Samson’s potential role in the fifth T20I will once again be a factor for the Men in Blue after the Kerala batsman scored just eight runs in the previous T20I. Contrasting to that, Manish Pandey enjoyed a memorable outing in Wellington, having scored an unbeaten half-century.
If the visitors do decide to drop Samson, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will reunite at the top to potentially provide a firing start to the batting.
Apart from that, the visitors may not look to change their match-winning combination.
Ahead of the final T20I, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch:
When will India vs New Zealand match take place?
The India vs New Zealand match will take place on 2 February, 2020.
Where will the match be played?
The India vs New Zealand fixture will be played in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui .
What time does the match begin?
The India vs New Zealand fixture will begin at 12.30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 12 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.
With inputs from AP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 01, 2020 17:08:44 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli says he thought at one stage Black Caps deserved to win third T20I in Hamilton
India vs New Zealand: Visitors' T20 World Cup auditioning pool hands Men in Blue victory in strange, see-saw encounter
India vs New Zealand: Having sealed series, Virat Kohli and Co aim for experimentation with T20 World Cup in sight