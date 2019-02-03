India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI stats review: Visitors' 55th win against Kiwis, MS Dhoni's landmark game and more
As India wrap the five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a 35-run victory in last ODI, we look at some of the key stats from the game
A commanding knock of 90 by Ambati Rayudu saw India wrap up their one-day international series against New Zealand 4-1 when they won Sunday's final match in Wellington by 35 runs.
Rayudu rescued India from a disastrous start when the visitors were four for 18, steering his side to 252.
New Zealand's top order also went cheaply, before a 67-run stand by Kane Williamson and Tom Latham for the fourth wicket.
But after they went in quick succession Yuzvendra Chahal led a spin assault that saw the hosts all out for 217, with Chahal taking three lbw decisions for 41.
Here are some key stats from the fifth ODI:
- This was India's 55th win against New Zealand in ODIs - the third most against any team.
- This was MS Dhoni's 335th ODI for India - the third most for any player, going past Mohammed Azharuddin's tally of 334 matches.
MS Dhoni could not do much with the bat in fifth ODI but he effected a brilliant run-out to get India back in the game. AP
- This was only the fourth time that New Zealand lost four or more matches in a bilateral home ODI series. The other three instances were recorded in 1999/00 (against Australia), 2000/01 (against Sri Lanka) and 2004/04 (against Australia). New Zealand have now lost each of their last four ODIs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.
- India lost their fourth wicket at the score of 18 runs and won the match which is now the third lowest score batting first in ODIs resulting in a win. The record is of nine runs when India beat Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in 1983.
- Yuzvendra Chahal picked up nine wickets in the series - the joint second most for a spinner in an ODI series in New Zealand against New Zealand. The record is of 10 held by s(2000/01).
- The last time before the fifth ODI Ross Taylor was dismissed for a single digit score was back in January, 2018 against Pakistan at Hamilton when he was dismissed for 1 run.
- The last time before this series when India were bowled out in two consecutive ODIs was back in 2015 against Bangladesh in Mirpur.
- Hardik Pandya's strike-rate of 204.54 in his knock of 45 runs in fifth ODI is the now the highest for India in an ODI knock of 20-plus balls in New Zealand.
- Ambati Rayudu was dismissed for 90 runs in the fifth ODI. He became the first Indian batsman to be dismissed in 90s in ODIs in New Zealand.
- This was the first ODI series in which Rohit Sharma has not scored a century, starting from ICC Champions Trophy - 2017, he scored a century in each of the ODI series. He was dismissed by Matt Henry for only 2 runs fifth ODI.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Feb 03, 2019 16:27:56 IST
