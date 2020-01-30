India vs New Zealand 4th T20I in Wellington weather update: No rain threat as clear skies expected at start of play
Here's the weather update on 31 January T20I match between India and New Zealand which will be played at Wellington
India have taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five match T20I series against New Zealand, which is a remarkable achievement. Never have the hosts shown such exemplary show while touring New Zealand. The third match of the series had everything a T20 game is expected to offer – tense moments, adrenalin rush and to Kiwis dismay, a Super Over.
After Wednesday's result, Black Caps have now lost three Super Overs, two against England (one each in ODI and T20I) and one against India, in the last six months, which is a bizarre record to own.
Virat Kohli-led India have already sealed the series 3-0. AP
Needing two runs to win from the last four deliveries, Kiwis catapulted losing wickets in quick succession and eventually only managing to tie the contest.
Mohammed Shami was at his imperious best in the last over of the innings, removing the well-settled and dangerous Kane Williamson first and then cleaned up Ross Taylor to help India tie the game.
Then, in the Super Over, Kiwis struck a competitive 17 runs. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma took India home off the last ball. In a dramatic end to the match, Rohit smashed two sixes off the last two balls of Southee in Super Over, to guarantee India a T20I series win in New Zealand.
The series now moves to Wellington where the fourth T20I will be played on 31 January.
There will be some clouds and the conditions will be windy in the day but expect the skies to clear as the day progresses. The Accuweather tells that, in the night, skies will be clear, hence we can expect a full game on Friday. Weather, anyway, has been good so far in New Zealand as far as this series is concerned.
The match will start at 12.30 PM (IST). Live scorecard, over-by-over commentary and on-ground updates of the match will be available at Firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Jan 30, 2020 15:42:49 IST
