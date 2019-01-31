Trent Boult took five wickets for 21 runs to lead New Zealand to a face-saving eight-wicket win over India on Thursday in the fourth one-day cricket international.

India had already won the five-match series 3-0, outplaying New Zealand by eight wickets in the first match, 90 runs in the second and seven wickets in the third.

But New Zealand finally found conditions to its liking — hot conditions which made the ball swing — and in the absence of captain Virat Kohli, who was rested, and M.S. Dhoni, who has a hamstring strain, bowled out India for 92 in 30.5 overs.

New Zealand reached 93-2 in only 14.4 overs, concluding the match before the scheduled dinner break. Ross Taylor made 37 in an unbroken 54-run partnership with Henry Nicholls (30 not out) to see New Zealand home, clinching the win with a six and a four from the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal.

We take a look at some of the key stats from the fourth ODI:

— India lost the match with 212 balls remaining, which is their worst ever defeat in ODIs in-terms of balls remaining. This defeat also ended Rohit Sharma's streak of 12 consecutive international wins for India as a captain

— The last time before today's match when India played without both Dhoni and Kohli in a playing XI in ODI cricket was back in 2015 in a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe

— Boult registered figures of 5/21 in the fourth ODI played at Hamilton, which is now the second best bowling figures for a New Zealand bowler against India in ODIs. This was his fifth five-fer in ODIs — the joint most for a New Zealand bowlers alongside Richard Hadlee

— India's No 3 to No 6 batsmen added only 10 runs today which is the joint-second least for them in an ODI innings where they all were dismissed

— India were bowled out for 92, which is their second-lowest total against New Zealand in ODIs. Their lowest is 88 at Dambulla in 2010

— Yuzvendra Chahal scored unbeaten 18 for India and became their top-scorer batting at No 10. This was only the second such instance for India where a No 10 batsman top-scored for them in an ODI. The other such instance was recorded at Toronto in 1998 against Pakistan when Javagal Srinath scored 43 runs batting at the same position and top-scored for India in the match.

— India were bowled out in 30.5 overs today. The last time when they were bowled out inside 30.5 overs was back in 2017 against Pakistan at The Oval (30.3). Moreover, New Zealand bowled eight maidens today, which is the joint-third most for any team in an ODI against India this century

— Boult completed his 100 ODI wickets in New Zealand in 49 ODIs — the least for a bowler to complete 100 ODI wickets in a country. The previous record holder was Waqar Younis (53 in UAE)