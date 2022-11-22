India sealed a Twenty-20 series win over hosts New Zealand after Tuesday's rain-hit third match finished in a tie in Napier
The third and final T20I between India and New Zealand ended as a tie as rain played spoilsport in Napier. Chasing 161, India were 75/4 at the end of the 9 overs when rain stopped play. The Men in Blue were levelled with the DLS par score. With this tie, the Hardik Pandya-led side clinched the series 1-0 after they had registered a win in the second T20I.
Opting to bat first, New Zealand looked in cruise control at one stage after Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips chipped in with a stand of 86 runs for the third wicket. Both the batters struck fifties but Phillips’ departure in the 16th over was followed by a flurry of wickets as the hosts were eventually bundled out for 160 in 19.4 overs.
Unfortunate that rain interrupted what was developing into a keen contest. All things considered, tie was fair to both sides. India clinch the rubber of course, a big confidence booster for the OdI series that follows #NZvsINDonPrime #CricketonPrime
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 22, 2022
Done and dusted 🏆🤙 Way to go #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/P2vkdawRJp
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 22, 2022
Series sealed 🏆🇮🇳
This was a special one💙 pic.twitter.com/IBSiU0WOxS
— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 22, 2022
The 3rd T20I is called off & #TeamIndia have won the series 1-0 🏆💙#OneFamily #NZvIND
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 22, 2022
Rain plays spoilsport 🌧️
With #TeamIndia on par DLS score, the 3rd T20I has been adjudged a tie 🤝
🇮🇳 win the series 1️⃣-0️⃣ 💙#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/LqoAztFA4I
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 22, 2022
2️⃣ in 2️⃣ for Hardik Pandya as captain for 🇮🇳 in a T20I series!
ODIs Next Up 🔜
📸: @hardikpandya7 | #NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/thZ2NPASNA
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 22, 2022
Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh bagged a four-wicket haul each.
In reply, India too had a disappointing start as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were 75/4 in 9 overs when rain interrupted play. Pandya remained unbeaten at 30 off 18 while Deepak Hooda returned not out at 9 of 9.
The two sides will now lock horns with each other in a three-match ODI series.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India won the series 1-0 and registered their 10th consecutive bilateral series win.
India won their 10th consecutive bilateral series after defeating New Zealand in the three-match series.
Here’s all you need to know as to when and where to watch the second India vs New Zealand T20I.