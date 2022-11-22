The third and final T20I between India and New Zealand ended as a tie as rain played spoilsport in Napier. Chasing 161, India were 75/4 at the end of the 9 overs when rain stopped play. The Men in Blue were levelled with the DLS par score. With this tie, the Hardik Pandya-led side clinched the series 1-0 after they had registered a win in the second T20I.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand looked in cruise control at one stage after Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips chipped in with a stand of 86 runs for the third wicket. Both the batters struck fifties but Phillips’ departure in the 16th over was followed by a flurry of wickets as the hosts were eventually bundled out for 160 in 19.4 overs.

Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh bagged a four-wicket haul each.

In reply, India too had a disappointing start as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were 75/4 in 9 overs when rain interrupted play. Pandya remained unbeaten at 30 off 18 while Deepak Hooda returned not out at 9 of 9.

The two sides will now lock horns with each other in a three-match ODI series.

