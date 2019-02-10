First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Feb 10, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in NZ Feb 13, 2019
NZ vs BAN
McLean Park, Napier
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 13, 2019
OMA vs IRE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I stats review: Krunal Pandya's costly outing, visitors' first series loss since 2017 and more

As New Zealand clinch the three-match T20I series, here's our stats review from the third match which the hosts won by 4 runs.

Umang Pabari, Feb 10, 2019 16:57:22 IST

New Zealand held their nerves in the final over of the match to deny India a perfect finish to their highly successful tour Down Under. Kiwis clinched the T20 series 2-1 with a narrow four-run win in the series-deciding third match on Sunday.

India savoured a historic Test and ODI bilateral series win in Australia before recording their biggest ODI series win on New Zealand soil.

Krunal Pandya proved to be too costly for the team as he leaked

Krunal Pandya proved to be too costly for the team as he leaked 54 runs in four overs that he bowled in third T20I. AFP

A first ever T20 series win would have been an icing on the cake but the hosts held their nerves to pull off a thrilling victory. With Sunday's result, India have lost their first T20 series after winning nine and drawing one.

We look at the key stats from the nail-biting third match of the exciting series here:

- Colin Munro has now hit 92 sixes in T20Is which is the fourth most by any player. He went past Brendon McCullum's record of hitting 91 sixes in T20Is in third T20I. He scored 76 runs which is also now the fourth highest individual score for New Zealand against India in T20Is. He also became the third New Zealand opener to hit 50-plus sixes in T20Is after Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill.

- Krunal Pandya conceded 54 runs in the third T20I played at Hamilton which is now the most by an Indian bowler against New Zealand in a T20I match, eclipsing Mohammad Siraj's record of 53 runs which he conceded against New Zealand at Rajkot in 2017.

- Hardik Pandya conceded 131 runs in this series which is now the most by an Indian bowler in a bilateral T20I series.

- New Zealand's total of 212/4 in the second T20I was their second highest against India in T20Is. It was also the highest total at Seddon Park, Hamilton in T20Is.

- Rohit Sharma's SR of 118.75 (38 runs from 32 balls) was his fourth lowest in a T20I innings of 30 balls or more. His lowest SR where he faced minimum 30 balls is 106.66. It happened against England at Manchester in 2018 where he faced exactly 30 balls.

- India have now lost eight T20Is against New Zealand - the most against an opposition in T20Is. The previous record was of losing seven T20Is against England.

- This was India's first bilateral T20I series defeat in nearly two years. After not losing nine bilateral T20I series (seven won and two drawn), India lost this series 2-1. The last time they lost a bilateral T20I series was back in July, 2017 (against West Indies).

- There were nine bowlers who conceded 30-plus runs in this match combining both the sides - the joint third most in a T20I match.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 16:57:22 IST

Tags : Brendon McCullum, Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, England, Hardik Pandya, India Vs New Zealand, Indian Cricket Team, Krunal Pandya, Martin Guptill, New Zealand Vs India 2019

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all