India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I stats review: Krunal Pandya's costly outing, visitors' first series loss since 2017 and more
As New Zealand clinch the three-match T20I series, here's our stats review from the third match which the hosts won by 4 runs.
New Zealand held their nerves in the final over of the match to deny India a perfect finish to their highly successful tour Down Under. Kiwis clinched the T20 series 2-1 with a narrow four-run win in the series-deciding third match on Sunday.
India savoured a historic Test and ODI bilateral series win in Australia before recording their biggest ODI series win on New Zealand soil.
Krunal Pandya proved to be too costly for the team as he leaked 54 runs in four overs that he bowled in third T20I. AFP
A first ever T20 series win would have been an icing on the cake but the hosts held their nerves to pull off a thrilling victory. With Sunday's result, India have lost their first T20 series after winning nine and drawing one.
We look at the key stats from the nail-biting third match of the exciting series here:
- Colin Munro has now hit 92 sixes in T20Is which is the fourth most by any player. He went past Brendon McCullum's record of hitting 91 sixes in T20Is in third T20I. He scored 76 runs which is also now the fourth highest individual score for New Zealand against India in T20Is. He also became the third New Zealand opener to hit 50-plus sixes in T20Is after Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill.
- Krunal Pandya conceded 54 runs in the third T20I played at Hamilton which is now the most by an Indian bowler against New Zealand in a T20I match, eclipsing Mohammad Siraj's record of 53 runs which he conceded against New Zealand at Rajkot in 2017.
- Hardik Pandya conceded 131 runs in this series which is now the most by an Indian bowler in a bilateral T20I series.
- New Zealand's total of 212/4 in the second T20I was their second highest against India in T20Is. It was also the highest total at Seddon Park, Hamilton in T20Is.
- Rohit Sharma's SR of 118.75 (38 runs from 32 balls) was his fourth lowest in a T20I innings of 30 balls or more. His lowest SR where he faced minimum 30 balls is 106.66. It happened against England at Manchester in 2018 where he faced exactly 30 balls.
- India have now lost eight T20Is against New Zealand - the most against an opposition in T20Is. The previous record was of losing seven T20Is against England.
- This was India's first bilateral T20I series defeat in nearly two years. After not losing nine bilateral T20I series (seven won and two drawn), India lost this series 2-1. The last time they lost a bilateral T20I series was back in July, 2017 (against West Indies).
- There were nine bowlers who conceded 30-plus runs in this match combining both the sides - the joint third most in a T20I match.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Feb 10, 2019 16:57:22 IST
