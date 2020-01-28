First Cricket
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ in Hamilton Match Live Telecast Online

When and where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I at Hamilton.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 28, 2020 18:16:24 IST

India will be looking to seal the T20I series when they take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I at Hamilton.

The Kiwis have been thoroughly outclassed at home in the first two T20Is and the pressure will be on them to deliver the goods.

If India manage to win the Hamilton T20I, it will be their first-ever series win over the Kiwis. AP

While India's sharp and smart bowling restricted the Kiwis to 132/5 in the second T20I, it was a spectacular effort from their bowlers to restrict them to a below-par total on a small ground like Eden Park which has been a graveyard for the bowlers. The Kiwis got off to a good start but their middle order faltered as they couldn't adapt to the variations and pace changes of the Indian pacers and spinners. The Kiwis will somehow need to crack the Jasprit Bumrah code and put in a solid batting effort in Hamilton.

It's not just the batting, their bowling has disappointed as well. In the first match, they couldn't defend 203 and in the next match, India chased down the target with 2.3 overs and seven wickets to spare. While Southee has led from the front, the likes of Blair Tickner and Hamish Bennett need to step up.

India have looked authoritative especially with the bat and they would hope that Rohit Sharma strikes form after two blips.

If India manage to win the Hamilton T20I, it will be their first-ever series win over the Kiwis. And at this rate, it looks like they will achieve the feat in this match itself.

Here's all you need to know about the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at Hamilton:

When is the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand?

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on 29 January, 2020.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 12:30 am IST with toss taking place at 12 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India and New Zealand 3rd T20I?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

India squad: Rohit SharmaYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavShardul ThakurJasprit Bumrah Navdeep SainiWashington SundarSanju Samson

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt)Martin GuptillRoss TaylorScott KuggeleijnColin MunroColin de GrandhommeTom BruceDaryl MitchellMitchell SantnerTim Seifert (wk), Hamish BennettIsh SodhiTim SoutheeBlair Tickner.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 18:16:24 IST

