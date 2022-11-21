India and New Zealand will lock horns in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. The first clash between the two teams was washed away due to rain in Wellington, while India won the second T20I in Mount Maunganui to take an unassailable lead in the series.

India are touring New Zealand for a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs. While Hardik Pandya has been given the responsibility to captain the side in the T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in ODIs. India will now aim to clinch the T20I series with the win in the third T20I on Tuesday.

Here’s all you need to know as to when and where to watch third India vs New Zealand T20I:

When will third India vs New Zealand match be played?

The India vs New Zealand third T20I will be played on 22 November 2022 (Tuesday).

What is the venue for third India vs New Zealand match?

The India vs New Zealand third T20I will be played at McLean Park, Napier.

At what time will the third India vs New Zealand match start?

The India vs New Zealand third T20I will start at 12 pm IST, with the toss at 11.30 am IST.

Where can we watch third India vs New Zealand match?

The India vs New Zealand third T20I will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. It can also be viewed on DD Sports channel. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE scores and updates.

How to get Amazon Prime Video subscription?

One can sign up for Amazon Prime Video subscription by paying a certain membership fee. Create an account on Amazon and then avail a Prime subscription to be able to watch the India-New Zealand series.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi