Live Updates

India vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, 3rd T20I at Hamilton: Virat Kohli and Co aim for maiden series win on Kiwi soil

Date: Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 11:43 IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Highlights

11:43 (IST)

News from upcoming ODI series: Kiwi fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is likely to make his debut for New Zealand during the three-match series against India beginning in Hamilton on 5 February. The 25-year-old, who has impressed with six wickets during the one-day series against India A, was left out of New Zealand A's squad for the upcoming first unofficial Test at Christchurch, keeping in mind the upcoming ODIs against India.

11:36 (IST)

Rishabh Pant has lost his place in the India T20I side to KL Rahul but his IPL franchise coach Ricky Ponting is confident that the dasher from Delhi will soon be back in India's XI. 

"Rishabh Pant is a young man with a huge amount of talent. I'm looking forward to working with him again during the IPL and I'm sure he'll be back in the Indian team sooner rather than later," Ponting said on Twitter.

11:25 (IST)

Hamilton weather report: We don't want weather to play spoilsport in such a crucial match and the good news is that while there's prediction for rain today in Hamilton, skies are expected to clear up in the evening at the time of the match. Click here to read the full weather report. 

11:13 (IST)

Every T20I series is a 'practice' for the upcoming T20I World Cup and India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that team management has already identified the core of players for the T20 World Cup in October-November.

"Adjustments will keep going on till the last minute. But as far as I am concerned and the team management is concerned, we have the core. We know what our team is going to be. Unless there is a case of injury or really bad loss in form, I don't see many changes happening," said Rathour.

11:09 (IST)

With India 2-0 up in the series, the visiting side have history in sight but for New Zealand it's a do-or-die situation. They need a victory today to keep the series alive. With so much at stake, we are confident of a nail-bitter coming our way. Here's the preview of the match.

11:01 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand. Visitors are already 2-0 up in the five-match series and Virat Kohli and Co will aim today to become the first Indian side to win a T20I series in New Zealand. 

 

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: Virat Kohli has a golden opportunity to become first Indian captain to lead his side to a T20I series win over New Zealand in New Zealand.

Preview: India will be looking to seal the T20I series when they take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I at Hamilton.

The Kiwis have been thoroughly outclassed at home in the first two T20Is and the pressure will be on them to deliver the goods.

While India's sharp and smart bowling restricted the Kiwis to 132/5 in the second T20I, it was a spectacular effort from their bowlers to restrict them to a below-par total on a small ground like Eden Park which has been a graveyard for the bowlers. The Kiwis got off to a good start but their middle order faltered as they couldn't adapt to the variations and pace changes of the Indian pacers and spinners. The Kiwis will somehow need to crack the Jasprit Bumrah code and put in a solid batting effort in Hamilton.

It's not just the batting, their bowling has disappointed as well. In the first match, they couldn't defend 203 and in the next match, India chased down the target with 2.3 overs and seven wickets to spare. While Southee has led from the front, the likes of Blair Tickner and Hamish Bennett need to step up.

India have looked authoritative especially with the bat and they would hope that Rohit Sharma strikes form after two blips.

If India manage to win the Hamilton T20I, it will be their first-ever series win over the Kiwis. And at this rate, it looks like they will achieve the feat in this match itself.

India squad: Rohit SharmaYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavShardul ThakurJasprit Bumrah Navdeep SainiWashington SundarSanju Samson

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt)Martin GuptillRoss TaylorScott KuggeleijnColin MunroColin de GrandhommeTom BruceDaryl MitchellMitchell SantnerTim Seifert (wk), Hamish BennettIsh SodhiTim SoutheeBlair Tickner.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020

