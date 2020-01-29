India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: Virat Kohli has a golden opportunity to become first Indian captain to lead his side to a T20I series win over New Zealand in New Zealand.

Preview: India will be looking to seal the T20I series when they take on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I at Hamilton.

The Kiwis have been thoroughly outclassed at home in the first two T20Is and the pressure will be on them to deliver the goods.

While India's sharp and smart bowling restricted the Kiwis to 132/5 in the second T20I, it was a spectacular effort from their bowlers to restrict them to a below-par total on a small ground like Eden Park which has been a graveyard for the bowlers. The Kiwis got off to a good start but their middle order faltered as they couldn't adapt to the variations and pace changes of the Indian pacers and spinners. The Kiwis will somehow need to crack the Jasprit Bumrah code and put in a solid batting effort in Hamilton.

It's not just the batting, their bowling has disappointed as well. In the first match, they couldn't defend 203 and in the next match, India chased down the target with 2.3 overs and seven wickets to spare. While Southee has led from the front, the likes of Blair Tickner and Hamish Bennett need to step up.

India have looked authoritative especially with the bat and they would hope that Rohit Sharma strikes form after two blips.

If India manage to win the Hamilton T20I, it will be their first-ever series win over the Kiwis. And at this rate, it looks like they will achieve the feat in this match itself.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.