IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 29, 2020
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2020
NZ vs IND
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Hamilton weather update: Skies expected to clear up in latter half despite partial clouds at start of play

If India win the third T20I, it will be their first-ever T20I series win on Kiwi land after having missed out on the previous two occasions.According to Accuweather, although showers are expected to threaten during 12 noon, it is likely to be partly cloudy during the first innings with the game set to start at 8 pm local time. However, the good news is that it expected to be mostly clear after 10 pm local time, which is the around the start time for the run-chase.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 28, 2020 15:50:21 IST

After comfortably defeating New Zealand in the second T20I to double their series lead 2-0, Virat Kohli-led India will have the opportunity to seal the series when the two teams face-off in the third match at Hamilton’s Seddon Park on Wednesday.

If the Men in Blue do win the third T20I, it will be their first-ever T20I series win against the Kiwis.

India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. AP

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were the stars for the visitors on Sunday with knocks of 57 and 44 respectively in their seven-wicket victory at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Chasing 133, India got off to a bad start as they lost opener Rohit Sharma (8) in the first over of the innings.

Rahul and Kohli then put on a 31-run stand, but Tim Southee provided the key breakthrough of Kohli (11) in the sixth over, reducing India to 39/2.

Rahul and Iyer then stabilised the innings as they put on a stand of 86 runs, but with just eight runs required, Ish Sodhi dismissed Iyer (44) in the 17th over.

In the end, Rahul and Shivam Dube took the team over the line by seven wickets and with 15 balls to spare.

Both Rahul and Iyer are in top form at the moment, with the former having registered six fifties in the last eight innings he has played.

However, Rohit Sharma's form in Kiwi land has been worrisome after having faltered for single figures. He is not alone in a make-or-break situation as Colin de Grandhomme has also endured a similar run of form with scores of 0 and 3.

India are yet to concede a T20I series since their home loss to Australia in February 2019, and have gone onto win four of the five series since after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup- The only drawn series coming against South Africa (1-1).

According to Accuweather, although showers are expected to threaten during 12 noon, it is likely to be partly cloudy during the first innings with the game set to start at 8 pm local time. However, the good news is that it expected to be mostly clear up after 10 pm local time, which is the scheduled start time for the run-chase, which means a full-fledged contest is likely on the cards.

With inputs from ANI 

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 15:50:21 IST

Tags : Cricket, Ind Vs NZ, India Vs New Zealand, India Vs New Zealand 3rd t20i, India Vs New Zealand 3rd t20i Weather, India Vs New Zealand Weather, Sports

Top Stories

