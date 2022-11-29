Team India would aim to finish the ODI series against New Zealand on an even keel when both teams lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday in Christchurch. However, the rain gods are showing no respite to fans as after the second ODI got abandoned in Hamilton, there is a very high chance that the final match of the series will also face the same fate.

Notably, out of five white-ball games that also include three-match T20I series, two matches (one T20I and one ODI) didn’t yield any result and one game (T20I) was curtailed significantly and ended in a tie due to Duckworth-Lewis method.

Once again, there’s bad news for cricket fans as the third ODI is expected to be marred by rain. As per AccuWeather, there is an 88 percent possibility of precipitation and a 16 percent possibility of thunderstorms on Wednesday.

As per New Zealand’s MetService, Christchurch weather will be gloomy on Wednesday. There are high chances of showers in the later part of the day and the temperature is expected to drop to below 10 degrees Celsius.

“High cloud, then showers developing from afternoon, possibly heavy. Westerlies turning fresh southerly in the afternoon, strong about Banks Peninsula,” the MET department predicted for Wednesday.

It is worth noting that a minimum of 20 over will need to be completed between the two sides for it to officially constitute an ODI match.

Earlier, India’s young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh said that the teams cannot control the weather.

“The weather is not in our hands, weather is something we cannot control. So it is important that we give our best whenever we get a chance. If there is a break in the game due to rain, we have to always be mentally and physically prepared for the match to start anytime. It is our endeavour that the process is followed properly and there is no shortage of preparation. And the plans that are made should be executed in the match,” Arshdeep Singh said in a pre-match press conference.



Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc and wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Henry Nicholls.