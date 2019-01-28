India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI stats wrap: Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor's List A milestones, Kiwis' opening woes and more
From Virat Kohli's 100th fifty-plus score to Ross Taylor's 10,000 runs in List A cricket, all the numbers from the 3rd India vs New Zealand ODI.
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 5 wickets
- Rwanda Women in Nigeria, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 NIGW Vs RWAW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 4 wickets
- Thailand Women's T20 Smash, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 70 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 145 runs
- Pakistan in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Jan 30th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Jan 31st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Jan 31st, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS vs SL - Feb 1st, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 1st, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
BJP’s limiting its options by seeking to corner Priyanka as 'dynast', gives Gandhi scion chance to build political capital
-
Political entry of Hitesh Chenchuram unlikely to worry Chandrababu Naidu; Andhra CM's claim to NTR legacy remains safe
-
Pakistan is Saudi Arabia's likeliest partner in ballistic missile programme; move helps Islamabad return Riyadh's largesse
-
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir beat table-toppers Chennai City FC for second time to remain in title hunt
-
Simon Sebag Montefiore on need for accessible scholarly work, the question of accuracy in historical TV shows, films
-
Firstpost at Sundance: The unbridled sweetness of Troop Zero and the not-so-sweetness of Honey Boy
-
Sensex cracks 369 points to close at 35,657, NIfty falls 119 points; banking, auto stocks drag ahead of Union Budget
-
Living and loving in Queer India: Aarti Singh, Jake Naughton look on 'both sides of the veil'
-
Arun Jaitley advises CBI to steer clear of 'adventurism', but finance minister doesn't practise what he preaches
-
बीजेपी पर भारी पड़ेगा महागठबंधन: एसपी-बीएसपी-आरएलडी के पास 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा वोट
-
कांग्रेस सत्ता में आई तो गरीबों को मिनिमम इनकम की गारंटी: राहुल गांधी
-
कांग्रेस के 'मिशन-30' को ध्यान में रख SP-BSP जारी करेगी उम्मीदवारों की पहली लिस्ट
-
BJP ने दी वन रैंक वन पेंशन तो कांग्रेस ने दिया Only Rahul Only Priyanka: अमित शाह
-
Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui: न्यूजीलैंड में भी नहीं थमा टीम इंडिया की जीत का घोड़ा!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7676
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5342
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5330
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4651
|101
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
A formidable Indian team completely dominated an out of sorts New Zealand for a series-clinching seven-wicket win in the third ODI, continuing to send a resounding message of its near invincibility to every World Cup opposition.
With an unassailable lead in the five-match series, skipper Virat Kohli signed off his tour Down Under on a high with a first ODI series win in New Zealand in 10 years. However, it is to be noted that prior to this, India played just one series here since the one in 2009.
The Indian captain scored yet another half-century, his 100th fifty-plus score in List A cricket, while Ross, Taylor, who also scored a fifty, became the fastest New Zealander to 10,000 runs in List A cricket. There were several other milstones achieved. Here's a look at all the numbers from the 3rd ODI.
- New Zealand have not had a 50-plus opening stand since last 14 ODIs. The last time when they had a fifty-plus opening stand was against Pakistan at Wellington in January 2018 ODIs.
- The Williamson-Taylor pair (747) has added the most runs for New Zealand against India in ODIs. The previous record was of 741 runs held by Nathan Astle-Stephen Fleming.
Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring fifty against New Zealand in 3rd ODI. AP
- Ross Taylor became the fifth New Zealand player to score 10,000 runs in List-A cricket. He is the fastest of them all. He also became the third New Zealand player to score 1,000-plus runs against India in ODIs after Nathan Astle and Stephen Fleming.
- Taylor was dismissed for 93 runs in the third ODI. It was his fifth dismissal in 90s - the third most for any New Zealand player. The record for the same is held by Nathan Astle (7).
- The last time before Monday New Zealand were bowled out in an ODI series in three consecutive matches was back in 2016 (against Australia in Australia).
- Rohit Sharma now has three fifty-plus scores in his last four ODI innings against New Zealand. He has hit 215 sixes in ODIs now, which is the join-most for India alongside MS Dhoni.
- Kohli and Rohit Sharma added 113 runs for the second wicket in the third ODI. It was the 16th century stand for them in ODIs - the joint third most by any pair in ODIs.
- Kohli scored 60 runs in the 3rd ODI and it was his 100th fifty-plus score in List-A cricket.
- This was New Zealand’s fifth consecutive defeat against India in ODIs. This is India’s second ODI series win in New Zealand after 3-1 win in 2009 under MS Dhoni.
- 2012 was the last time before Monday when New Zealand lost each of their first three matches of a home ODI series. It happened against South Africa.
Updated Date:
Jan 28, 2019 15:52:57 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli hopes controversy can help Hardik Pandya scale new heights, become better cricketer
India vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya leaves behind the past to show why he is such a vital cog in visitors' World Cup plan
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI stats review: India's first 50-over win on Republic Day, Kuldeep Yadav registers fifth four-for and more