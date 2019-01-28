A formidable Indian team completely dominated an out of sorts New Zealand for a series-clinching seven-wicket win in the third ODI, continuing to send a resounding message of its near invincibility to every World Cup opposition.

With an unassailable lead in the five-match series, skipper Virat Kohli signed off his tour Down Under on a high with a first ODI series win in New Zealand in 10 years. However, it is to be noted that prior to this, India played just one series here since the one in 2009.

The Indian captain scored yet another half-century, his 100th fifty-plus score in List A cricket, while Ross, Taylor, who also scored a fifty, became the fastest New Zealander to 10,000 runs in List A cricket. There were several other milstones achieved. Here's a look at all the numbers from the 3rd ODI.

- New Zealand have not had a 50-plus opening stand since last 14 ODIs. The last time when they had a fifty-plus opening stand was against Pakistan at Wellington in January 2018 ODIs.

- The Williamson-Taylor pair (747) has added the most runs for New Zealand against India in ODIs. The previous record was of 741 runs held by Nathan Astle-Stephen Fleming.

- Ross Taylor became the fifth New Zealand player to score 10,000 runs in List-A cricket. He is the fastest of them all. He also became the third New Zealand player to score 1,000-plus runs against India in ODIs after Nathan Astle and Stephen Fleming.

- Taylor was dismissed for 93 runs in the third ODI. It was his fifth dismissal in 90s - the third most for any New Zealand player. The record for the same is held by Nathan Astle (7).

- The last time before Monday New Zealand were bowled out in an ODI series in three consecutive matches was back in 2016 (against Australia in Australia).

- Rohit Sharma now has three fifty-plus scores in his last four ODI innings against New Zealand. He has hit 215 sixes in ODIs now, which is the join-most for India alongside MS Dhoni.

- Kohli and Rohit Sharma added 113 runs for the second wicket in the third ODI. It was the 16th century stand for them in ODIs - the joint third most by any pair in ODIs.

- Kohli scored 60 runs in the 3rd ODI and it was his 100th fifty-plus score in List-A cricket.

- This was New Zealand’s fifth consecutive defeat against India in ODIs. This is India’s second ODI series win in New Zealand after 3-1 win in 2009 under MS Dhoni.

- 2012 was the last time before Monday when New Zealand lost each of their first three matches of a home ODI series. It happened against South Africa.