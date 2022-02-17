India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind women vs NZ Women Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After their struggles so far in the tour, India will hope to pick themselves up and put up a much better fight in what is now a must-win clash in the third One-Day International against New Zealand.

The India women's cricket team haven't had it easy since arriving in New Zealand, losing the one-off Twenty20 International before suffering back-to-back losses at the start of the ODI series. After their 62-run defeat in the opener, India fought back harder, this time putting 270 on the board after opting to bat with skipper Mithali Raj and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh scoring 60s, while rookie opener S Meghana scoring 49.

Despite reducing the White Ferns to 55/3 at one stage, Amelia Kerr was able to revive the chase with a 127-run fourth-wicket stand and finish the game from there with an unbeaten 119 for the hosts to go 2-0 up in the series, crossing the finish line with an over to spare. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers with her haul of 4/52.

The current one-day series serves as an ideal platform for the Indian team to acclimatise themselves to the conditions in New Zealand, which will be hosting the ICC Women's World Cup that begins three days after the fifth and final ODI. New Zealand host Pakistan in their first warm-up game while India meet South Africa the same day in a practice match.

The tournament proper begins on 4 March, with New Zealand welcoming West Indies, while India lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on 6 March.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage of the third ODI is concerned:

When will the third ODI between India women and New Zealand women take place?

The third ODI between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 18 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India women vs New Zealand women third ODI is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 3.30 am IST, with the toss at 3 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

