India vs New Zealand LIVE score 3rd ODI: IND 16/0 after 5 overs vs NZ

Gabbarrrrr! What a hit 💥#NZvIND— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 30, 2022
|India
|New Zealand
|16/0 (5.0 ov) - R/R 3.2
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shikhar Dhawan (C)
|Batting
|15
|22
|1
|1
|Shubman Gill
|Batting
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Tim Southee
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
16 (16) R/R: 3.2
Shikhar Dhawan (C) 15(22)
Shubman Gill 0(8)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs New Zealand LIVE cricket score and updates, IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, ball by ball commentary: Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first. Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here!
IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE
That's a good shot. Southee goes full, to get that late movement but Shikhar Dhawan dances down the track and hammers that out of the park to long on boundary for a maximum
IND vs NZ LIVE Updates
The players are out in the middle. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan will open the proceedings, Tim Southee will bowl the first over
India vs New Zealand LIVE
Playing XI
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
India vs New Zealand LIVE
Playing XI
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
India vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES
Kane Williamson has once again called it right. New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first against India in this final showdown
Trams 🚃, Cafes ☕️ & old memories 👌— BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2022
Explore Christchurch with Mumbaikars @ShreyasIyer15 & @imShard 🙌
P.S - Do not miss skipper @SDhawan25's guest appearance 😎 - by @ameyatilak
Full interview 🔽🎥 #TeamIndia https://t.co/0U4ewOEZWG pic.twitter.com/OnHOp6ijJZ
India vs New Zealand
The covers have been removed. The toss will take place in sometime now. We just hope that the rain stays away today. India are trailing the series 0-1 and need to win this one
India vs New Zealand LIVE
GOOD NEWS! The rain has stopped but the covers are still on. The players are warming up. Hope, we can have the toss soon
India vs New Zealand
It's not really looking good today as well. The covers are on. It's drizzling as well. This India tour of New Zealand has been a rain-affected one. We could get only one result in the T20I series while the second ODI was also washed away
PREVIEW: India and New Zealand take on each other in the final ODI in Christchurch. The home side leads the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI, courtesy a batting masterclass from Tom Latham while the second encounter was called off due to rain.
India on the other hand, would look to win this final clash to end the series 1-1.
SQUADS:
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Adam Milne
