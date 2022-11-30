Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

New Zealand Vs India LIVE SCORE (odi)

New Zealand Vs India At Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 30 November, 2022

30 November, 2022
Starts 07:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

16/0 (5.0 ov)

3rd ODI
New Zealand

Yet To Bat

India New Zealand
16/0 (5.0 ov) - R/R 3.2

Play In Progress

Shikhar Dhawan (C) - 15

Shubman Gill - 0

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shikhar Dhawan (C) Batting 15 22 1 1
Shubman Gill Batting 0 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 3 1 8 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

16 (16) R/R: 3.2

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs New Zealand LIVE score 3rd ODI: IND 16/0 after 5 overs vs NZ

India vs New Zealand LIVE cricket score and updates, IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, ball by ball commentary: Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first. Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here!

07:23 (IST)

07:23 (IST)
07:23 (IST)
six

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE
That's a good shot. Southee goes full, to get that late movement but Shikhar Dhawan dances down the track and hammers that out of the park to long on boundary for a maximum 

07:23 (IST)
07:11 (IST)

IND vs NZ LIVE Updates
The players are out in the middle. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan will open the proceedings, Tim Southee will bowl the first over 

07:11 (IST)
06:49 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE
Playing XI
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

06:49 (IST)
06:49 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE
Playing XI
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson 

06:49 (IST)
06:47 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE UPDATES
Kane Williamson has once again called it right. New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field first against India in this final showdown 

06:47 (IST)
06:41 (IST)

06:41 (IST)
06:36 (IST)

India vs New Zealand 
The covers have been removed. The toss will take place in sometime now. We just hope that the rain stays away today. India are trailing the series 0-1 and need to win this one 

06:36 (IST)
06:32 (IST)

India vs New Zealand LIVE
GOOD NEWS! The rain has stopped but the covers are still on. The players are warming up. Hope, we can have the toss soon 

06:32 (IST)
06:28 (IST)

India vs New Zealand
It's not really looking good today as well. The covers are on. It's drizzling as well. This India tour of New Zealand has been a rain-affected one. We could get only one result in the T20I series while the second ODI was also washed away 

06:28 (IST)
title-img
India vs New Zealand LIVE score 3rd ODI: IND 16/0 after 5 overs vs NZ

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, LIVE SCORE: IND take on NZ in Christchurch. AP

PREVIEW: India and New Zealand take on each other in the final ODI in Christchurch. The home side leads the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI, courtesy a batting masterclass from Tom Latham while the second encounter was called off due to rain.

India on the other hand, would look to win this final clash to end the series 1-1.

SQUADS:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Adam Milne

Updated Date: November 30, 2022 07:32:16 IST

