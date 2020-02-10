India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Mount Maunganui weather update: No chance of rain interruption during match
Here's the weather report for the third ODI between India and New Zealand which will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
New Zealand avenged the embarrassing 5-0 loss in the T20I series by sealing the ODI series in the second match, registering a 22-run win over visitors. Black Caps won the first match of the series by 4 wickets. Not to forget, the hosts have effected this series win without the services of regular captain Kane Williamson and pacemen Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn and Trent Boult. Stand-in captain Tom Latham, Ross Taylor have made sure that the weakness surfaced during T20I series, which was failing to finish off games, did not come back to haunt them in the 50-over series.
File image of the Bay Oval stadium. Twitter@BLACKCAPS
From India's standpoint, Virat Kohli will be worried with the sudden dip in form of his premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who went wicketless in the second ODI, also giving away 64 runs in his ten overs. In the first ODI as well, he was not able to pick up any wicket and was slightly on the expensive side.
Kohli's own form has been a little worry for the Indian team. These two need to up their game in the third ODI at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and make sure they avoid a clean sweep.
As far as weather is concerned, the day-night contest will not be marred or interrupted with rain as skies will be clear throughout the match. The Accuweather app tells that there will be plenty of sunshine in the day time while during the night, skies will be clear.
The match will start at 7.30 am (IST) and will be broadcast on Star Sports and Hotsar. The over-by-over updates and live scorecard can be followed on Firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Feb 10, 2020 14:51:23 IST
