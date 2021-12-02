India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ind vs NZ Test Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Live Streaming and Live Telecast of India vs New Zealand Second Test Match that is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India take on New Zealand in the 2nd Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After a thrilling first Test in Kanpur, the action now shifts to Mumbai. It's a chance for the Kiwis to win their first Test series in India. They would be looking to carry forward the confidence from the Kanpur Test where they managed to save the Test thanks to some resilient batting by their spin trio — Will Somerville, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra.

They would want their middle order to step up in Mumbai. The likes of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell didn't contribute much and hence they were left on the back foot for most of the match. Opener Tom Latham impressed in both the innings. He played spin well and will again be a threat for India.

The Kiwi bowlers bowled decently but they need to get the Indian lower-order out early.

India, on the other hand, have batting problems of their own. They depended on Shreyas Iyer and the lower order to bail them out durimg the Kanpur Test. The bowlers, though, bowled with great heart and nearly won the game for the hosts. With Shreyas Iyer shining on debut and Virat Kohli back for the Mumbai Test, there is a huge selection dilemma for India. Pujara and Rahane have been under pressure for some time and they didn't help their cause as they got decent starts but couldn't convert them. Rahane scored 35 and 4 while Pujara scored 26 and 22. Kohli will be back at No 4. It will be difficult to drop Iyer after he scored a century and a fifty on debut. The options for India might be to drop one of Pujara or Rahane, or drop an opener — either Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal — and open with Pujara. Saha is fit but will he make it to the starting eleven? Or will India go with KS Bharat who has opened the batting in domestic cricket as well? There are so many questions.

With overcast conditions in Mumbai, both teams would be looking to play an extra seamer.

This means the Kiwis would have to drop one of the spin trio and bring in Neil Wagner. While India might ponder playing Mohammed Siraj in place of one of the three spinners.

There is forecast for rain on Day 1 but the weather will get better on the rest of the days.

With India looking to continue their unbeaten run at home and Kiwis looking for their first series win, we can expect a crackle.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai:

When will the second Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The second Test between India and New Zealand will take place from 3-7 December, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

