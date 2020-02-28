First Cricket
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ in Christchurch Match Live Telecast Online

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand at Christchurch.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 28, 2020 16:47:28 IST

India will look to bounce back hard when they take on New Zealand in the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand's meticulous planning systematically dismantled India in the first Test in Basin Reserve and it also meant that Black Caps would go unbeaten in six consecutive series at home.

The sour taste of a 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test had been a good lesson for India’s cricketers and there was no doubt they would be far more competitive in the second in Christchurch, coach Ravi Shastri said.

The visitors had won their previous seven International Cricket Council World Test Championship matches to lead the standings on 360 points before they were hammered at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson, right, talks to captain Kane Williamson during the first Test. AP

Shastri, however, said his side had learned a lot about how New Zealand would bowl to them at Hagley Oval when the game starts on Saturday and the sting of defeat was on their minds as they look to level the two-match series.

“We were outplayed in the first Test but I always believe that a shake-up like that is good. It opens your mindset,” Shastri told reporters in Christchurch on Friday.

“If you have not tasted defeat you can have a closed or fixed mindset. Here, when you see what has happened, it is good, it gives you opportunities to learn.

“You know what New Zealand are doing and what to expect. It’s a good lesson and the boys are up for the challenge.”

Shastri did not confirm the playing XI on Friday but hinted there was some debate over whether Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin would occupy the spinning all-rounder spot in the side.

A final decision would be made just before the toss on Saturday, although Shastri said that Ashwin’s batting had slipped.

The off-spinner, who has four Test centuries along with his 365 wickets, has not passed 50 since Aug. 2017 and has scored a total of 126 runs in his last 10 matches.

“He is a world class bowler,” Shastri said. “There is absolutely no doubt about it. But ... he will be disappointed in the way he has batted and he will need to improve that.”

New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult, who was eyeing a green Hagley Oval wicket on Friday, said the Indians would definitely have learned and adapted after the hosts bogged them down in Wellington.

Boult and his new ball partner Tim Southee took 14 of the 20 wickets to fall in Wellington and will welcome back Neil Wagner after he missed the first game to attend the birth of his first child.

“We’re definitely expecting them to adapt pretty quickly and be positive coming into this Test match. Their records speak for themselves,” Boult said.

“They’re number one in the world for a reason and that’s solely because they can adapt to any conditions.”

When is the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand?

The 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will take place from 29 February to 4 March, 2020.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 4 am IST with toss taking place at 3.30 am IST on Day 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

India team players: Prithvi ShawMayank AgarwalCheteshwar PujaraShubman GillHanuma VihariAjinkya RahaneRishabh PantWriddhiman SahaVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaRavichandran AshwinMohammed ShamiJasprit BumrahNavdeep SainiUmesh Yadav

New Zealand team players: Kane WilliamsonTom LathamRoss TaylorBJ Watling,  Colin de GrandhommeDaryl MitchellTom BlundellHenry NichollsKyle JamiesonAjaz PatelTim SoutheeTrent Boult, Neil Wagner

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2020 16:47:28 IST

Tags : Christchurch, Cricket, India, India Vs New Zealand 2020, India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, India Vs New Zealand Live Updates, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, Ravi Shastri, Sports, Virat Kohli

