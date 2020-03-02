-
liveIND90/6 & 242/10 (36.0 ovr) R/R : 2.50NZ235/10 (73.1 ovr) R/R : 3.21Stumps
-
upcomingBANZIM
venueSylhet International Cricket Stadium, SylhetMar 3rd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSAAUS
venueMangaung Oval, BloemfonteinMar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSLWI
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandyMar 4th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLWBANW
venueJunction Oval, MelbourneMar 2nd, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
-
upcomingAUSWNZW
venueJunction Oval, MelbourneMar 2nd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingPAKWTHAW
venueSydney Showground Stadium, SydneyMar 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGWI
venueThe Kent County Cricket Ground, New Beckenham, BeckenhamAug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
-
resultsENGW143/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.15WIW97/9 (17.1 ovr) R/R: 5.67England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
-
resultsSAW136/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.80PAKW119/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.95South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 17 runs
-
resultsSLW113/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.65INDW116/3 (14.4 ovr) R/R: 8.06India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
-
resultsNZW91/10 (18.2 ovr) R/R: 5.00BANW74/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 3.79New Zealand Women beat Bangladesh Women by 17 runs
-
resultsTHA85/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.25MAL86/2 (11.5 ovr) R/R: 7.48Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
-
resultsHK154/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.70NEP111/10 (18.1 ovr) R/R: 6.13Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
-
resultsSL307/10 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.14WI301/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.02Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 6 runs
-
resultsBAN321/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.42ZIM152/10 (39.1 ovr) R/R: 3.89Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 169 runs
Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test in Christchurch, Day 3: Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant look to build on 97-run lead
Date: Monday, 02 March, 2020 03:22 IST
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Stumps
This over 36.0
- 0(W)
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 5 (12)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
- 1 (1)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 20 (6)
- M X 2
- W X 1
- 12 (9)
- M X 3
- W X 3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
1 ( 0.5 ) R/R: 1.2
Rishabh Pant 1(1)
Hanuma Vihari 0(4)
|
89/6 (35.1 over)
Umesh Yadav 1 (12) SR: S.R (8.33)
b Trent Boult
India in New Zealand 2 Test Series 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
02:30 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand being played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. After an extraordinary day of seam bowling from both sides which saw 16 wickets being toppled, India find themselves 90/6, leading New Zealand by 97 runs.
Premeditated and rigid footwork cause Indian captain Virat Kohli's undoing on sluggish pitches. Read more from Gaurav Joshi on Virat Kohli's sudden dip in form here.
Australian great Ian Chappell on Sunday reckoned Indian batsmen need to strike a balance between caution and aggression, his views coming in the wake of their struggles in the Test series in New Zealand's testing conditions. Read the full article here.
Forcing a world-class batsman like Virat Kohli make errors after piling pressure on him was extremely satisfying, senior New Zealand pacer Trent Boult said on Sunday after his side took control of the second Test. Read the full article here.
Indian bowlers' impressive performance in the second Test has been largely undone by a dismal batting show, but pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah doesn't want to indulge in a "blame game" which he believes is an exercise in futility. Read the full article here.
India's top-order frittered away a golden chance with another shoddy batting as New Zealand regained complete control after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's hostile fast-bowling spell had given the visitors a slender first-innings lead in the second Test on Sunday. Read the Day 2 report here!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between India and New Zealand being played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. After an extraordinary day of seam bowling from both sides which saw 16 wickets being toppled, India find themselves 90/6, leading New Zealand by 97 runs.
Latest Updates, 2nd Test, Day 3 India vs New Zealand: Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will look to extend India's 97-run lead. However, with just six wickets remaining for the visitors, New Zealand bowlers will have their tails up as they try to bowl out their opponents and keep the target score under 150.
Day 2 report: India stormed back into the second and final Test against New Zealand on Sunday, taking all 10 wickets to dismiss the hosts for 235 and extending their slender lead to 97 by the close of play on day two at Hagley Oval.
Hanuma Vihari (five not out) and Rishabh Pant, who had scored a single off a thick edge, will resume on Monday looking to give their attack something to bowl at in New Zealand’s second innings.
Already 1-0 down in the series after a thumping 10-wicket defeat in Wellington and under pressure after a final-session batting collapse on day one, India needed something special to get back into the match.
Their bowlers provided it by firing for the first time on this tour, ripping through New Zealand’s top order with seam and swing in the first session and mopping up the tail after some stiff resistance in the second.
Mohammed Shami took 4-81, Jasprit Bumrah finished with 3-62 and spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja pitched in with a couple of wickets and an astonishing catch to winkle out Neil Wagner.
New Zealand, who resumed on 63 without loss looking to rack up a big lead over India’s first-innings 242, lost their 10 wickets for the addition of just 172 runs.
Opener Tom Latham (52) managed to reach his 17th test half-century as wickets tumbled around him, before leaving a Shami delivery that nipped in to rattle his leg stump.
Wagner hit 21 but Shami got him too when Jadeja, at deep square, leapt into the air and plucked a ball that looked destined for the boundary clean out of the sky.
“I was standing at deep square leg and I knew he was going to hit that ball but I didn’t know it was going to come at double pace with the wind,” Jadeja said.
“The ball was coming too quickly, I just put my hand there and it stuck. I didn’t realise I’d made the catch.”
Kyle Jamieson marshalled the rearguard action with a gritty 49 and he was the last wicket to fall as India took a slender first-innings lead of seven runs that had looked highly unlikely when play started.
New Zealand’s attack would have been licking their lips watching the movement the Indians were getting and they took full advantage of the conditions when they got their chance.
None of the Indian top-order were able to get a start in the face of a hostile barrage of short-bowling with Virat Kohli’s batting slump continuing.
Trent Boult (3-12) and Tim Southee had already combined to remove openers Mayank Agarwal (3) and Prithvi Shaw (14) when Colin de Grandhomme trapped Kohli in front for 14, leaving the India captain with 38 runs from his four innings in the series.
“The bowlers pitched the ball up nicely and got rewards,” Boult said. “(I) feel we are in a decent position and it’s going to be another big push tomorrow."
“We are all enjoying hunting out there as a pack. The bowling unit is very clear with how they are trying to target the opposition.”
India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: