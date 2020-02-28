India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Christchurch weather update: Cloud cover expected on all five days of match
Here's the weather update on 29 February Test match between India and New Zealand which will be played at Christchurch
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs PAKW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs BANW Australia Women beat Bangladesh Women by 86 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs NZW India Women beat New Zealand Women by 3 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs THAW England Women beat Thailand Women by 98 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 KWT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 102 runs
- ACC Western Region T20, 2020 QAT Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Qatar by 28 runs
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 29th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 1st, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs BANW - Feb 29th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs SLW - Feb 29th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs PAKW - Mar 1st, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Virat Kohli's men would look to bounce back hard after the World No 1 Test side was handed an embarrassing 10-wicket loss in the first of the two Tests against New Zealand in Wellington.
The visitors have many things to worry about. Captain Kohli has not fired for a while in New Zealand and ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has not looked at his best. To add to the woes, Ishant Sharma is out of the Test due to an ankle injury. Ishant had hurt his ankle during a Ranji Trophy match and after working hard on it at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, he had recovered in time to play the first Test against Kiwis, where he was the best bowler for India. Umesh Yadav is expected to fill in his shoes.
India's Virat Kohli bats during a net session ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. AP
Coach Ravi Shastri said on the eve of the Test that the defeat was a shake-up that the team needed as it has not tasted the loss in a long time. He is hoping for a strong India performance at Christchurch.
"I always believe when you are on a run like we were, a shake-up like that (first Test) is good because it opens your mindset. When you are on the road winning all the time and you haven't tasted defeat, you can have a closed or fixed mindset," said Shastri.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have less to worry about but they will be wary of the fact that the Indians will be coming hard at them in the second Test.
The Test match starts 11.30 am local time and Accuweather app suggests that the day will start with some cloud cover. Later in the day, the sun will be out. There are no signs of rain as such on first day. However, cloud cover will be maintained throughout the Test match, with light showers expected on Day 4 later in the day.
The match begins ay 4 am (IST) on 29 February and it will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE scorecard, over by over updates on Firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2020 14:05:04 IST
