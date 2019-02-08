India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I stats review: Rohit Sharma surpasses Martin Guptill, Krunal Pandya's unique feat and more
Here we look at some of the milestones, both individual as well as team, achieved during the second T20I between India and New Zealand, as well as other key statistics.
Captain Rohit Sharma dashed a half-century from 28 balls and Rishabh Pant made an unbeaten 40 as India beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Friday.
New Zealand won the first match by 80 runs on Wednesday. The final match is on Sunday at Hamilton.
Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya bowled an outstanding four-over spell, taking 3-28 as India contained New Zealand to 158-8 as it batted first after winning the toss. He was Man of the Match.
Rohit Sharma became the top run-getter in T20Is, surpassing Martin Guptill's record. AP
Rohit set up the India run chase in a 79-run partnership for the first wicket with Shikhar Dhawan, who made 30 from 31 balls, and Pant saw India home in an unbroken 44-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made 20 from 17 balls.
India reached its winning target with seven balls remaining.
Let us now take a look at some of the key statistics from the second T20I between the two sides:
— This is India's first win in New Zealand in T20Is. They lost all the three T20Is which they played before. USA is now the only country where they have not won a T20I yet among countries in which they have played T20I matches.
— India have now won 12 T20Is under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma — the joint second-most under any captain alongside Virat Kohli.
— Rohit now holds the record of scoring most runs in T20Is, going past Martin Guptill's tally of 2,272 runs.
— Rohit became the third player to hit 100-plus sixes in T20Is after Chris Gayle (103) and Guptill (103). He has now hit 349 sixes across formats which is the most by any Indian player, eclipsing MS Dhoni's record of 348 sixes.
— Rohit has now scored 20 fifty-plus scores in T20Is which is the most by any player, going past Kohli's record of 19 such scores.
— Rohit and Dhawan have now added nine fifty-plus stands in T20Is, which is the joint second most for any player. The record is held by Guptill and Kane Williamson with 11 such stands.
— Krunal Pandya became the first Indian bowler to take more than two wickets in a T20I match played in New Zealand.
— Rohit has now taken 35 catches in T20Is which is the second most by any Indian fielder, going past Kohli's 33 catches.
— Colin de Grandhomme scored his maiden T20I fifty on Friday. He went past his previous highest score of 41 not out in T20Is which he scored against Bangladesh at Napier in 2012.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Feb 08, 2019 21:11:15 IST
