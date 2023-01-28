India will have to raise their game a few notches as the Hardik Pandya-led side faces a must-win situation to level the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, here on Sunday.

India were caught in a spin web on the Ranchi pitch and lost the opener by 21 runs on Friday.

The loss also highlighted India’s bowling profligacy, especially by the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

If tearaway pacer Malik conceded 16 runs in one over, Arshdeep leaked 27 runs in the last over, which put pressure on the India batters while chasing.

That expensive over from the young left-arm quick was the turning point as he was smashed for three sixes and a boundary.

India’s batters were off to an inauspicious start with the top-three managing just 15 runs. The hosts ended up scoring 155/9, which would have been a par score to defend on the wicket, as indicated by Washington Sundar after the match.

“150 would’ve been par and we would’ve been very happy with it,” the India all-rounder said.

Skipper Pandya, however, is unlikely to bring in uncapped pace bowler Mukesh Kumar for the second T20I and will probably back Arshdeep to bounce back.

Here’s all you need to know about the second T20I between India and New Zealand:

When will the second T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday, 29 January.

Where will the second T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time is the toss in the second T20I between India and New Zealand?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 6:30 PM IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the second T20I between India and New Zealand?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be shown live on the Star Sports Network. You can also live stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

