India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ in Auckland Match LIVE Telecast Online

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the second T20I between India and New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 25, 2020 14:42:52 IST

Shreyas Iyer's blazing fifty took India to their maiden victory in the five-match series against New Zealand at Auckland. His 29-ball 58 was crucial, in the end, as India required 60 odd runs in the last five overs or so, with two wickets of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli falling in quick succession. Thanks to the win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second match to be played at the same ground on 26 January.

"It's really amazing coming from overseas after a little home tour," Iyer said. "It's a great feeling to win the game and be not out, especially.

"We had lost two quick wickets in succession and it was really important for us to build a partnership at that point of the game because we knew the boundaries are a little bit short and we could cover the run-rate any time. That's what we had communicated in the team and fortunately it worked out."

New Zealand set India's star-studded batting line-up a testing chase after losing the toss.

Colin Munro (59), Kane Williamson (51) and Ross Taylor (54 not out) made half-centuries as New Zealand scored at a consistently high rate throughout their innings to surpass 200.

Munro and Martin Guptill (30) put on 80 for the first wicket in only 7.5 overs. New Zealand lost two quick wickets but Williamson restored momentum in a mid-innings stand of 71 with Taylor, then the veteran Taylor finished off a strong batting performance with his first T20 half-century in six years.

"We always know coming to Eden Park, it's not easy to defend," Williamson said. "They certainly showed their class in chasing down that total.

"We knew batting first we were going to have to get a good score on the board and we were able to do that, but with the ball in hand we need a few wickets early to get ahead of the game."

Black Caps will be aiming to work on their shortfalls and make it 1-1 in the series in the second T20I.

Here's everything you need to know about the second T20I between India and New Zealand:

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on 26 January, 2020.

Where will the match be played?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does the match begin?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will begin at 12:20 pm IST with toss taking place at 11:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (in English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Squads:

India team players: Rohit SharmaYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavShardul ThakurJasprit Bumrah Navdeep SainiWashington SundarSanju Samson

New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson (capt)Martin GuptillRoss TaylorScott KuggeleijnColin MunroColin de GrandhommeTom BruceDaryl MitchellMitchell SantnerTim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish SodhiTim SoutheeBlair Tickner.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 14:42:52 IST

