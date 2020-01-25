First Cricket
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Auckland weather update: Partly sunny and cloudy with no chance of rain

Here's the weather report for the second T20I between India and New Zealand which will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 26, 2020 11:35:21 IST

India will look to come out all guns blazing at the Eden Park in Auckland when they take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Auckland weather update: Partly sunny and cloudy with no chance of rain

File image of Eden Park. Getty Images

The Men in Blue will have winning momentum on their side as they registered a six-wicket victory against the Kiwis in the lung-opener at Auckland. The standout performer in the first T20I was Shreyas Iyer, who starred with an unbeaten half-century that took the visitors home.

KL Rahul (56) and Virat Kohli (45) shared a 99-run partnership for the second wicket, setting the foundation for India's chase to New Zealand's formidable 203-5.

The batsmen were out in quick succession, leaving India in a difficult position at 121-3. But Iyer, who has already made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League, closed out the win by hitting 58 from 29 balls in an unbroken 62-run partnership with Manish Pandey (14).

Iyer took full advantage of the famously short boundaries at Eden Park, striking five fours and three sixes to steer India to its winning target with a full over to spare.

India came to the 19th over needing 18 runs to win. Iyer hit a six off the first ball from Tim Southee, hit a four from the next ball to reach his second half-century in T20 internationals, and knocked off all 18 runs to guide India to 204-4.

Rightfully, skipper Virat Kohli was mighty pleased with his side's performance and thanked the Indian supporters for turning up in large numbers at the venue.

According to Accuweather, the weather in Auckland on Sunday is expected to be partly sunny during the day. As the match progresses, the conditions are expected to get more humid and partly cloudy. However, no rain is expected on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to float between 26 degrees, the maximum, and 18 degrees minimum.

With inputs from AP   

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 11:35:21 IST

