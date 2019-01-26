India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI stats review: India's first 50-over win on Republic Day, Kuldeep Yadav registers fifth four-for and more
As India go 2-0 up in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, we look here at some of the key stats from the second ODI
A substantial century partnership by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan paved the way for an overwhelming 90-run win for India in the second one-day international against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.
It put India 2-0 up in the series after they took the first match by eight wickets.
Kuldeep Yadav picked his fifth four-wicket haul on Saturday in his 37 -ODI career. AP
India, having elected to bat first, made 324 for four with Sharma and Dhawan laying the foundations with a 154-run opening stand.
They then set about clinically dismantling New Zealand who were all out for 234 with more than nine overs remaining.
Although New Zealand were able to match the required run rate through the first half of their innings none of the top order batsmen was able to settle in.
We look here at some of the key stats from the second ODI:
- This was the first time that India won an ODI played on 26 January. Virat Kohli also became the first Indian captain to win his first ODIs played in New Zealand.
- Kuldeep Yadav became the first bowler to take consecutive four-fors in ODIs in New Zealand. He has now five four-fors from 37 ODIs which is already the joint fourth-most for an Indian spinner alongside Harbhajan Singh.
- Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma added 154 runs in second ODI for the opening wicket. This was their 14th century stand in ODIs which is the third-most for India in ODIs. This was their 10th overseas century stand in ODIs which is now the second-most for India, eclipsing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's nine such stands in ODIs.
- This was the first time that each of top-five Indian batsman amassed 40-plus runs in an ODI innings of the team. India's top-five batsmen's scores in second ODI against New Zealand were: Rohit Sharma (87), Shikhar Dhawan (66), Virat Kohli (43), Ambati Rayudu 47) and MS Dhoni (48*).
- MS Dhoni scored 48 not out on Saturday which was his seventh consecutive 40-plus score in New Zealand in ODIs and fourth consecutive 40-plus score in ODIs in 2019. He is averaging 241.00 in ODIs in 2019.
- India won the second ODI played at Mount Maunganui by 90 runs which was their biggest ever winning margin in terms of runs in New Zealand in ODIs. The previous highest was 84 runs (by D/L method), came against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2009.
- Indian spinners have now taken 14 wickets in this series - the most for them in an ODI series in New Zealand. The previous record was of 12 (each in 1993/94 and 2008/09).
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jan 26, 2019 16:14:39 IST
