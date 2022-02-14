India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind women vs NZ Women Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming, Live Telecast of Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI Timing in India, when and where to watch live coverage online:

Mithali Raj-led India women will be looking to bounce back when they take on Sophie Devine’s New Zealand in the second ODI on Tuesday.

India women began their New Zealand tour with a 17-run defeat to the White Ferns in the one-off T20I under Harmanpreet Kaur, and were completely outplayed in the first ODI that took place on Saturday.

A win in the second ODI of the five-match series would be a confidence-booster for India as they look to finetune preparations ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup starting in Kiwiland in March.

In the first ODI, Mithali Raj won the toss and India opted to bowl first. Openers Suzie Batest and Maddy Green built a 54-run stand for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 17.

Bates would go on to score 106, her 11th women’s ODI century and a knock that later earned her Player of the Match.

She was ably supported by Amy Satterthwaite (63) and Amelia Kerr (33) as New Zealand put up 275 on board.

In reply, India were dismissed for just 213, with skipper Mithali (59) and Yastika Bhatia (41) with notable contributions. The rest of the batters got off to starts but failed to convert them. It was an all-round bowling effort from the White Ferns as Jess Kerr ended up as the top wicket-taker with four scalps.

It was clear India missed the services of Smriti Mandhana, who missed the first ODI due to an extended quarantine.

The Indian batters will be expected to step up on Tuesday, and get some runs on board. The visitors will also hope to put up an improved fielding display. A clear example of sloppy fielding was on display when Suzie Bates, batting on 13 was dropped by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, so India cannot afford more slip-ups like these.

Here’s all you need to know regarding when and where to watch the second ODI:

When will the second ODI between India women and New Zealand women take place?

The second ODI between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 15 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for the India women vs New Zealand women second ODI is John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 3.30 am IST, with the toss at 3 am.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV. The match can be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video. You can also browsefirstpost.com for live updates.

