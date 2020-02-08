India vs New Zealand Second ODI Live Updates: Hello and welcome to coverage of the second ODI between New Zealand and India to be played at Eden Park in Auckland. Black Caps won the first ODI after chasing a massive 348 courtesy of a top knock by Ross Taylor and healthy contributions from Henry Nicholls and stand-in skipper tom Latham. Virat Kohli and Co will be looking to make a strong comeback in Auckland.

Preview: After New Zealand pulled off a great win in the first ODI against India at Hamilton, the action now moves to Auckland where the second ODI will take place. India after suffering a close loss in the first match, will look to bounce back and make it 1-1 in the three-match series, with the decider set to be played on 11 February at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

In the first ODI, Shreyas Iyer's maiden 50-over hundred was eclipsed by veteran Ross Taylor's assault on Indian bowlers as New Zealand held nerves to chase down their biggest ever target for a four-wicket triumph on Wednesday.

Iyer showed just why he is considered the next big thing in Indian cricket by scoring 103 off 107 balls. But Taylor, with his unbeaten 109 off 84 balls, helped New Zealand overhaul the 348-run target in 48.1 overs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

With his 10 fours and four maximums, Taylor aggressively took on the much-vaunted Indian bowling attack. The visiting bowlers will, in fact, have quite a lot to ponder over after failing to defend the massive total.

The triumph is a shot in the arm for the embattled side, which was whitewashed 0-5 in the T20 series.

It was Taylor's 21st ODI hundred, while stand-in skipper Tom Latham scored 69 off 48 balls as their 138-run partnership drove the Black Caps' highest run-chase in one-day cricket.

Henry Nicholls also contributed 78 off 82 balls.

Earlier, Iyer's effort was complimented quite well by the in-form KL Rahul, who smacked 88 not out off only 64 balls. Skipper Virat Kohli also scored 51.

New Zealand got off to a great start with openers Martin Guptill (32) and Nicholls putting on 85.

Guptill was the first to go, and then debutant Tom Blundell (9) was stumped off Kuldeep Yadav (2-84) who was taken for runs throughout his spell.

It began with the arrival of Taylor at the crease as he put on 62 runs for the third wicket with Nicholls.

Indian bowlers sent down 29 extras, made worse by poor fielding. The turning point came early when Yadav dropped Taylor (on 10 not out) in the 23rd over off Ravindra Jadeja (0-64).

India struggled to get the breakthrough and had to rely on Kohli's superb fielding to run out Nicholls in the 29th over.

By that point, New Zealand had started accelerating and Taylor, along with Latham, put the Indian attack to the sword.

New Zealand will hope to continue with the momentum and clinch the series at Eden Park in Auckland. They will miss the services of Scott Kuggeleijn who has been ruled out due to illness. Not to forget, Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson have already been ruled out of the match for injury reasons. Short boundaries at Eden Park will again keep the batters interested and expect a high-scoring contest. The dimensions of the ground will test the bowlers again. But having played here during T20I series, visitors must have got used to the dimensions by now. The weather is expected to stay good throughout the match, with no rain expected in Auckland on 8 February.

Squads:

India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand team players: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

With inputs from PTI