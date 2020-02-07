India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Auckland weather update: Sunny in the day, partly cloudy in evening but no chances of rain
Here's the weather report for the second ODI between India and New Zealand which will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland.
Ross Taylor played one of his best ODI knocks in the first ODI to help New Zealand take 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series in Hamilton. Despite some good batting performances and putting up 347 on the scoreboard, Indians ended up on the losing side, which should be a matter of concern for captain Virat Kohli. The fact that barring Jasprit Bumrah, every bowler bowled with an economy rate of more than 6, tells the whole story.
At Eden Park, in Auckland, Indians will have to be at their best with the ball in hand, to defeat the Kiwis, who seem to be getting back on track after 5-0 drubbing in the T20I series.
File image of Eden Park. Getty Images
Taylor, who showed shades of brilliance during the 20-20 matches, unleashed himself in the first ODI, smashing an unbeaten 104 off 89 balls, playing the roles of guider and aggression equally well. Black Caps will be giving Kyle Jamieson his first international match as Scott Kuggeleijn has been ruled out of the second ODI due to illness, adding himself in the list of injured players, which include names of Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson.
As far as the weather is concerned, Auckland is expected to see sunshine in the afternoon, according to Accuweather. By the night time, the weather app suggests that it may get partly cloudy. However, there are no chances of rain, which is a good news. The second ODI is also a day-night clash and the match will begin at 7.30 am (IST). The match will broadcast on Star Sports and over-by-over updates can be followed at Firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Feb 07, 2020 20:11:28 IST
