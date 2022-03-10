Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Team India opt to field, Bhatia replaces Verma

New Zealand Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

New Zealand Women Vs India Women At Seddon Park, Hamilton, 10 March, 2022

10 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand Women

New Zealand Women

9/0 (1.4 ov)

Match 8
India Women

India Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
New Zealand Women India Women
9/0 (1.4 ov) - R/R 5.4

Play In Progress

Sophie Devine (C) - 4

Suzie Bates - 5

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Suzie Bates Batting 5 8 1 0
Sophie Devine (C) Batting 4 2 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhulan Goswami 1 0 5 0
Meghna Singh 0.4 0 4 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

9 (9) R/R: 5.4

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Team India opt to field, Bhatia replaces Verma

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Team India opt to field, Bhatia replaces Verma

06:35 (IST)

After 1 over,New Zealand Women 5/0 ( Suzie Bates 1 , Sophie Devine (C) 4)

Bates gets off the mark with a single off the fourth delivery, guiding the ball towards third man, before Devine collects the first boundary of the innings, cutting the ball through backward point next ball for it to race all the way to the fence. Five from the first over bowled by Goswami.

Full Scorecard
06:34 (IST)

Suzie Bates and skipper Sophie Devine walk out to open the innings after New Zealand are asked to bat, and Jhulan Goswami will bowl with the new ball as usual.The Kiwis take the knee as a gesture against racism, as has been the norm in international sport of late, though the Indians continue to hold their hands on their chest for the same.

Full Scorecard
06:09 (IST)

Lisa Sthalekar and Craig McMillan analyse the Seddon Park pitch:

"The pitch that was used for Australia-England earlier was a bit faster and bouncier. This one looks really good and a little bit dry as well. I think they’ll be looking somewhere at the 240-250 mark. Spin to win in today's game."

Full Scorecard
06:07 (IST)

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

Full Scorecard
06:05 (IST)

Sophie Devine: We actually wanted to have a bat ourselves. We have a bit of history with India, having played them recently. It looks like a fantastic wicket here. We have to score in the range of 250-260 to pose some challenge in this game. We have kept the same team.

Full Scorecard
06:04 (IST)

Mithali Raj: It’s a good wicket and the sun is a bit warm, but later there might be a bit of drew. We have one change, Yastika Bhatia will be swapping with Shafali Verma. We expect her to do well today. The first game was a bit of nerves, the girls are well settled now.

Full Scorecard
06:02 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Mithali Raj opts to field

Full Scorecard
05:59 (IST)

Mandhana hails "inspirational" Maroof
 

Smriti Mandhana heaped praise on Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, who was seen entering the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui with her infant daughter in her arms, making a comeback to the sport six months after pregnancy. The Indian players were seen playing with Maroof's daughter Fatima after the match on Sunday, which made for some heartwarming images that went viral on social media.

Click here for the full story

Full Scorecard
05:51 (IST)

Though they were at the top of the table for a while after their victory over Pakistan, Team India find themselves third on the points table at the moment following Australia and West Indies' recent victories.

Click here to check out the Women's World Cup points table

Full Scorecard
05:40 (IST)

Team India will be entering this contest on the back of a 107-run victory over neighbours Pakistan in their opening game on Sunday, and will hope to make it two-in-two on Thursday. It will however, be anything but easy as they face the tournament hosts New Zealand, who bounced back from their loss against West Indies with a nine-wicket hammering of Bangladesh on Monday.

Click here to read the match preview by Amit Banerjee

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
06:07 (IST)

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe
06:02 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Mithali Raj opts to field

India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Bates gets off the mark with a single off the fourth delivery, guiding the ball towards third man, before Devine collects the first boundary of the innings, cutting the ball through backward point next ball for it to race all the way to the fence. Five from the first over bowled by Goswami.

Preview: India take on New Zealand in the 8th match of Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

India would be looking to carry forward the momentum after their win in the opener against Pakistan. It's a clash of familiar foes. India faced New Zealand in six matches before the World Cup. 1 T20I and five ODIs. But they managed to win just one of those matches, losing five. They lost their first four ODIs but won the last one and from there on gained some momentum. They won their two warm-up matches against South Africa and West Indies. And then beat Pakistan in convinving manner in their opening WC match.

Even though they started off on a winning note, there is a vast room for improvement. Opener Shafali Verma has endured a bumpy ride of late and got out on a duck against Pakistan and would be looking to step up a gear. The middle order would look to make amends after a no show against Pakistan. Mithali Raj scored 9, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 5 while Richa Ghosh could manage just 1. It was left for Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar to perform the rescue act with a record 122-run stand and propel India to a competitive 244/7.

The bowlers though were on the mark right from the start and bundled Pakistan out for 137.

New Zealand didn't quite get off to a positive start, losing to West Indies narrowly in their opener. They however bounced back hard against Bangladesh with a 9-wicket win in the rain-hit match.

Satterthwaite led the way with 3/25 to restrict Bangladesh to 140/8 from 27 overs. Chasing the target, the White Ferns lost Sophie Devine early but Suzie Bates (79 off 68 balls) and Amelia Kerr (47 off 37 balls) launched a counter attack to seal the deal in 20 overs with nine wickets to spare.

India would look to take the revenge of the ODI series loss while the Kiwis would look to amass crucial points on the table. We can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the Women's World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, 10 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will take place at at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and New Zealand?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: March 10, 2022 06:36:37 IST

Tags:

