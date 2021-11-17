India vs New Zealand 2021 Schedule: Match dates, timings, venue of all the matches of Ind vs NZ series

After a disappointing end to their T20 World Cup campaign, New Zealand will lock horns with India in three T20 Internationals followed by two-match Test series, starting Wednesday. The series is going to be an exciting one for the hosts under newly-appointed coach Rahul Dravid and new captain Rohit Sharma in the T20I series. Rohit will have KL Rahul as his deputy for this series.

With the new leadership in place, India is all set to create a new template in the shortest format of the game after a disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand will play under stand-in captain Tim Southee after their full-time skipper Kane Williamson opted out of the series to focus on Tests.

Meanwhile, Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test in Kanpur before regular skipper Virat Kohli returns to take charge from the second Test in Mumbai.

What is the schedule for the T20I series and Tests?

The opening match of the T20I series will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 17 November while JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host the second game on 19 November. The third and final T20I will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 21 November. All three matches of the series will start at 7 pm IST.

The action will then move to Green Park in Kanpur where India and New Zealand will play their first Test, starting 25 November. The second Test will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting 3 December. Both the matches will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch the T20I series and the Tests?

Both the T20I and Test series between India and New Zealand will be telecast on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

What are the squads for T20I series and the Tests?

India’s T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

India’s first Test Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India’s second Test Squad: Virat Kohli (c) Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand’s T20I Squad: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (WK), Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi

New Zealand’s Test Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner