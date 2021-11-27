Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand At Green Park, Kanpur, 25 November, 2021

25 November, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Lunch
India

India

345/10 (111.1 ov)

1st Test
New Zealand

New Zealand

197/2 (85.3 ov)

Live Blog
India New Zealand
345/10 (111.1 ov) - R/R 3.1 197/2 (85.3 ov) - R/R 2.3

Lunch

New Zealand trail by 148 runs

Tom Latham - 26

Kane Williamson (C) - 18

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Tom Latham Batting 82 239 10 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Umesh Yadav 11.3 3 30 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 197/2 (85.3)

46 (46) R/R: 2.35

Tom Latham 26(53)

Kane Williamson (C) 18(64) S.R (28.12)

lbw b Umesh Yadav
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Live Cricket Score: Umesh removes Williamson at stroke of lunch

11:34 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Umesh strikes at the stroke of lunch, trapping Williamson LBW with a delivery that jags back in and hits the Black Caps skipper on the front pad. Williamson looked to ride the extra bounce on the delivery and cut it, but was beaten for pace. He departs for 18, as New Zealand head to the interval on 197/2, trailing by 148

Williamson LBW Umesh 18(64)

11:27 (IST)

After 85 overs,New Zealand 197/1 ( Tom Latham 82 , Kane Williamson 18)

The second new ball has been taken, and Axar Patel gets to make first use of it shiny new cherry. Williamson gets an edge in the fourth ball, the ball landing just short of the kneeling Mayank at second slip. Single to the skipper off the last delivery.

11:22 (IST)

After 84 overs,New Zealand 196/1 ( Tom Latham 82 , Kane Williamson 17)

Umesh Yadav returns, replacing Axar, though starting his new spell with the old ball. Latham collects his 10th boundary in the fourth delivery, steering a full, wide delivery behind point to move into the 80s. Four from the over.

11:18 (IST)

After 83 overs,New Zealand 192/1 ( Tom Latham 78 , Kane Williamson 17)

Tidy over from Jaddu, who collects his sixth maiden in 20 overs. Rahane, meanwhile has decided to stick with the old ball for a little while longer.

11:17 (IST)

After 82 overs,New Zealand 192/1 ( Tom Latham 78 , Kane Williamson 17)

Latham decides against the single after driving towards mid on, where Jadeja pounces on the ball in a flash. The southpaw then decides to take the aerial route in the fourth delivery, challenging Jadeja at mid on and getting enough height and distance in the shot for it to race away for a boundary.

11:11 (IST)

After 81 overs,New Zealand 188/1 ( Tom Latham 74 , Kane Williamson 17)

The Indians decide against taking the new ball right away as Jadeja is brought in place of Ashwin, who had operated from the River End throughout the session so far in a marathon spell. Just one from the over, with Latham collecting a quick single off the first delivery.

11:08 (IST)

After 80 overs,New Zealand 187/1 ( Tom Latham 73 , Kane Williamson 17)

Axar bowls from round the wicket. Williamson nudges at a flat delivery running down leg in the third ball, collecting an easy single on offer. Latham drives towards mid on next ball, also collecting a single. Two from the over. The second new ball, meanwhile, is now available for the Indians. Remains to be seen if Rahane takes it right away, and whether he hands it to Ashwin.

11:06 (IST)

After 79 overs,New Zealand 185/1 ( Tom Latham 72 , Kane Williamson 16)

Tidy over from Ashwin, with just one coming from it as Williamson collects a single off the second delivery. The offie, meanwhile continues with his followthrough of gliding across the wicket in front of the umpire.

11:00 (IST)

After 78 overs,New Zealand 184/1 ( Tom Latham 72 , Kane Williamson 15)

One left-arm spinner comes in place of another as Axar Patel replaces Ravindra Jadeja, starting with a slip, a leg slip and an FSL in place. Starts off with a maiden. Couple of overs to go before the second new ball is taken.

10:58 (IST)

After 77 overs,New Zealand 184/1 ( Tom Latham 72 , Kane Williamson 15)

Menon’s having a chat both with Ashwin and skipper Rahane in this over as the offie decides to use the width of the crease from round the wicket, shuffling to his left and gliding across the wicket in his follow through. Ashwin however, did not run over the danger area, and should be fine, though he might have obstructed both the umpire's view as well as the non-striker's path for running a single. Maiden over.

11:34 (IST)

OUT! Umesh strikes at the stroke of lunch, trapping Williamson LBW with a delivery that jags back in and hits the Black Caps skipper on the front pad. Williamson looked to ride the extra bounce on the delivery and cut it, but was beaten for pace. He departs for 18, as New Zealand head to the interval on 197/2, trailing by 148

Williamson LBW Umesh 18(64)
10:14 (IST)

OUT! India finally get the breakthrough as Young falls short of his maiden international century by 11 runs, nicking the ball to the keeper. Young was looking to guide this behind square, and ends up getting a faint nick as Bharat pulls off a fine, low grab behind the stumps. The Indians take this upstairs right away after it is adjudged not out, and UltraEdge confirms the edge. NZ 151/1

Young c (sub) Bharat b Ashwin 89(214)
10:03 (IST)

FOUR! Young charges down the track and lofts the ball over mid on, bringing up the 150-stand with a boundary off Ashwin! NZ 151/0
 

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Final Cricket Score and Live Streaming, Latest Updates: The second new ball has been taken, and Axar Patel gets to make first use of it shiny new cherry. Williamson gets an edge in the fourth ball, the ball landing just short of the kneeling Mayank at second slip. Single to the skipper off the last delivery.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 report: Tom Latham and Will Young defied India to lead New Zealand to 129 without loss in reply to the home side's 345 on Day 2 Friday of the first Test.

After Tim Southee bowled the Black Caps back into contention with a five-for, Latham and Young produced the first century opening partnership by a visiting team on Indian soil in five years.

At stumps, Latham was 50 not out and Young 75 not out. Play ended due to bad light with three overs remaining.

They trail by 216 runs after bowling out India for 345 three overs after lunch.

Shreyas Iyer, on 75 overnight, achieved a century on debut and was out for a team-best 105. Iyer became the 16th India batsman to score a hundred on Test debut. He faced 171 balls, hit 13 fours and two sixes.

“I was happy the way everything went on day one. (But) I couldn't get any sleep last night,” Iyer said. "I had to still focus again today. I was up early at 5 a.m., but when you make a century, it is a wonderful feeling. (After presenting his cap), Sunil Gavaskar motivated me and told me to enjoy the moment.”

Starting from an overnight 258-4, India lost Ravindra Jadeja on 50 in the third over of the day. He added 121 runs for the fifth wicket with Iyer.

India ended up losing 6-87 on Friday.

Ajinkya Rahane, leading India in place of Virat Kohli in the first Test, and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson pose with the series trophy ahead of toss on Day 1 at Kanpur. Sportzpics

Live cricket score and ball by ball Commentary of today's match of India Vs New Zealand 1st Test

Southee took 5-69 and fellow fast bowler Kyle Jamieson 3-91. Spinner Ajaz Patel made short work of the tail to finish with 2-90 from a team-high 29.1 overs.

Thereafter, New Zealand didn't give a single whiff to the India bowlers.

Latham and Young added 72 runs before tea and completely stumped the India attack with their defiance.

Their 50-run stand came up in 125 balls.

After tea, they continued to grind against the spinners, who were at fault for bowling too flat.

Ravichandran Ashwin (0-38), Ravindra Jadeja (0-28) and Axar Patel (0-26) bowled 41 overs of the 57 faced by the openers.

Latham was forced to use reviews and overturned three dismissal decisions against him on 0, 10, and 50.

He went on to score his 21st Test half-century off 157 balls, including four fours.

Young played more attacking cricket as he finished the day with 12 boundaries. His second half-century came off 88 deliveries.

Theirs is the highest opening stand by New Zealand in India in 17 years.

“New Zealand got off to a good start but it's important for us to not leak runs because the cracks are opening up (on the pitch) and it should get trickier tomorrow,” Iyer said.

With inputs from AP

For the latest match Cricket Live Score, follow the Live Score and updates of the match here

Updated Date: November 27, 2021 11:31:57 IST

