India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Wellington weather update: Overcast conditions, late showers expected on first three days
Here is the weather update for the first Test match between India and New Zealand that begins on 21 February at Basin Reserve in Wellington
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW Vs THAW New Zealand Women beat Thailand Women by 81 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW Vs WIW India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs THAW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW vs SLW - Feb 22nd, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Before Melania Trump's visit, looking back on US First Ladies in India, from Jacqueline Kennedy to Michelle Obama
-
The mental health cost of an economic slowdown in India: 'My hope is dying, I feel isolated and depressed'
-
BJP slams Prashant Kishor over spat with JD(U), says people in Bihar won’t vote for ‘goons or ruffians’
-
Coronavirus may drag global GDP by 1 percentage point if epidemic's containment delayed beyond June: Report
-
Delhi HC Bar goes on strike against move to transfer Justice S Muralidhar; judge had authored RTI, Sec 377 verdicts
-
Ayushmann Khurrana on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 'This film is targeted for the average Indian homophobe'
-
Democratic rivals unite against billionaire Michael Bloomberg in first presidential debate; accuse him of trying to buy his way into White House
-
Where does my data body live? Thoughts on the online trail we leave behind
-
Champions League, Round of 16 round-up: Liverpool hoodwinked, Valencia hobble, Tottenham tumble
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
After grinding through the ODIs and T20Is, the India tour of New Zealand has reached its last stop, the two-match Test series. The two teams are set to play the first Test from 21 February to 25 February at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. India head coach Ravi Shastri is set to feel nostalgic on the first day of the Test as on the same day, 39 years ago, he received his Test cap in 1981 at the same venue. He returns to the ground wearing the hat of the Indian cricket team's head coach.
Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Image courtesy: Twitter/Blackcaps
The lead up to the first Test has been rather warm due to both captains' admiration towards each other in the press conferences. Virat Kohli, during a visit to the High Commission in Wellington, said if India had a chance to share the No 1 Test spot with one team, they would do it with New Zealand. Williamson, too, said on eve of the Test, that he and Kohli share similar views on the game and that he admires the way Kohli sets benchmarks in the sport.
Come 21 February, the two captains will be out in their team blazers to flip the coin and begin what is expected to be a great contest between both sides.
The first three days of the Test will see cloud cover over the city with some showers expected late in the evening on the second and third day. By the fourth and fifth day, it will be mostly sunny, tells the Accuweather app. With conditions overcast and windy on the first few days, batting won't be very easy.
The first Test will be broadcast on Star Sports and Hotstar. LIVE score and over-by-over updates during the duration of the match can be followed on Firstpost.com.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2020 15:34:40 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Auckland weather update: Sunny in the day, partly cloudy in evening but no chances of rain
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Mount Maunganui weather update: No chance of rain interruption during match
India vs New Zealand, Test series preview: Trent Boult's return bolsters Kiwi pace attack while visitors look to continue dream Test run