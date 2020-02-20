After grinding through the ODIs and T20Is, the India tour of New Zealand has reached its last stop, the two-match Test series. The two teams are set to play the first Test from 21 February to 25 February at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. India head coach Ravi Shastri is set to feel nostalgic on the first day of the Test as on the same day, 39 years ago, he received his Test cap in 1981 at the same venue. He returns to the ground wearing the hat of the Indian cricket team's head coach.

The lead up to the first Test has been rather warm due to both captains' admiration towards each other in the press conferences. Virat Kohli, during a visit to the High Commission in Wellington, said if India had a chance to share the No 1 Test spot with one team, they would do it with New Zealand. Williamson, too, said on eve of the Test, that he and Kohli share similar views on the game and that he admires the way Kohli sets benchmarks in the sport.

Come 21 February, the two captains will be out in their team blazers to flip the coin and begin what is expected to be a great contest between both sides.

The first three days of the Test will see cloud cover over the city with some showers expected late in the evening on the second and third day. By the fourth and fifth day, it will be mostly sunny, tells the Accuweather app. With conditions overcast and windy on the first few days, batting won't be very easy.

The first Test will be broadcast on Star Sports and Hotstar. LIVE score and over-by-over updates during the duration of the match can be followed on Firstpost.com.

