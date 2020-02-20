First Cricket
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ in Wellington Match Live Telecast Online

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the first Test between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 20, 2020 14:38:31 IST

The return of pace spearhead Trent Boult will come as a welcome boost for New Zealand in their flagging ICC Test Championship campaign as they face top-ranked India in a two-match series starting at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

Boult broke his hand in the second Test against Australia in December and had to sit out the T20I series and one-day matches against India.

“I suppose breaking a hand, you don’t really know how much you use it until it’s broken,” he told reporters this week after playing in a club match.

“Everything has gone well but catching would be the biggest issue for me at the moment. I’m 100% fit and hungry."

“It’s been nice just to be able to bowl.”

India swept the T20 matches 5-0 but Kane Williamson’s side, without several first-choice bowlers, had their chances to win the last three games of that series.

New Zealand turned the tables in the one-dayers, beating India 3-0, and the hosts will look to build on that in the Test series against Virat Kohli’s side, who lead the World Test Championship with 360 points — 64 ahead of second-placed Australia.

New Zealand, who suffered a recent 3-0 hammering in Australia, are sixth on 60 points.

The Basin Reserve match will be Ross Taylor’s 100th Test and he will also become the first man or woman to play 100 games in all three formats.

He played his 100th T20I earlier this month and has also played 231 one-day internationals.

The decision to go for Ajaz Patel ahead of Mitchell Santner in the squad suggests a far more attacking outlook from the hosts and the left-arm spinner is expected to do more than just play a holding role if selected to start.

Kyle Jamieson could earn his Test debut alongside Boult and Tim Southee after left arm seamer Neil Wagner withdrew from the team on Wednesday.

Wagner’s wife is due to give birth to their first child and a spokesman confirmed he would remain at home until after the birth and had made himself unavailable for the first Test.

Matt Henry has been called in as cover.

The visitors’ Test batsmen all had significant hit-outs in a warm-up match in Hamilton last week, with Cheteshwar Pujara and opener Mayank Agarwal posting half centuries.

Rishabh Pant also scored 70 in the second innings against the New Zealand XI and while he took the gloves in that match, Wriddhiman Saha is expected to be wicketkeeper in Wellington.

However, Rohit Sharma’s calf injury has left a void in the top order and team management are working out who will partner Agarwal at the top.

Prithvi Shaw was previously an automatic choice for the opener’s role before he lost his place to injury and a doping suspension. The Mumbai player will be hoping to be reinstated ahead of the uncapped Shubman Gill.

When is the 1st Test between India and New Zealand?

The first Test between India and New Zealand will take place from 21-25 February, 2020.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

What time does the match begin?

The day's play begins at 4 am IST with toss taking place at 3.30 am on the first day.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st Test?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India team players: Prithvi ShawMayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Hanuma VihariAjinkya RahaneRishabh PantWriddhiman SahaVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran AshwinMohammed ShamiIshant SharmaJasprit BumrahNavdeep SainiUmesh Yadav

New Zealand team players: Kane WilliamsonTom LathamRoss TaylorBJ Watling,  Colin de GrandhommeDaryl MitchellTom BlundellHenry NichollsKyle JamiesonMatt Henry, Ajaz PatelTim SoutheeTrent Boult

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 14:38:31 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs New Zealand 2020, India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, India Vs New Zealand Live Updates, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, Sports, Virat Kohli, Wellington

