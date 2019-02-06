India crashed to their worst ever Twenty20 defeat as an aggressive 84 by Tim Seifert set New Zealand up for an 80-run win in Wellington on Wednesday.

"It was one of those complete performances that you do search for," beamed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, happy to see his side bounce back from the drubbing inflicted by India in the recent one-day international series.

The explosive 86-run opening partnership off 50 deliveries by Seifert and Colin Munro laid the foundations for New Zealand to build their third highest T20 total of 219-6.

India were all out in reply for 139 with four balls remaining, in only the eighth time they have failed to bat through a 20-over innings.

The defeat at Wellington was their worst in T20Is with the previous worst coming way back in 2010 where they lost by 49 runs to Australia at Bridgetown. There were other interesting numbers from the match, here's a look at them.

- Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya became just the second pair of brothers featuring for India in the same T20I after the Irfan Pathan-Yusuf Pathan's pair.

- Colin Munro became the fourth New Zealand batsman to score 5,000-plus runs in T20 cricket after Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor.

- The opening stand of 86 runs between Colin Munro and Tim Seifert was the third highest stand ever for New Zealand against India in T20Is. This was New Zealand's fifth opening fifty-plus stand in the last 10 innings in T20Is.

- Tim Seifert amassed 84 runs in the first T20I played at Wellington which is now the third highest individual score for New Zealand against India in T20Is and his six sixes are now the second most by a Kiwi batsman against India in a T20I match. Interestingly, he scored only 42 runs from seven innings prior to this match.

- Hardik Pandya became the second Indian bowler to conceded 50-plus runs in a T20I match against New Zealand after Mohammad Siraj (at Rajkot in 2017, 53 runs).

- Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 47 runs in the first T20I played at Wellington which is the most he ever conceded in a T20I match, going past 46 runs which he conceded against Pakistan at Ahmedabad in 2012.

- New Zealand's total of 219 for 6 in the first T20I match is now the highest for them against India in T20Is and the highest ever in any T20Is played at Wellington.

- This was only the second instance of five Indian bowlers conceding 35-plus runs each in a T20I match. The other instance recorded was against West Indies at Lauderhill in 2016.

- This was India's seventh defeat against New Zealand in T20Is - the joint most that they have lost against an opposition alongside England.

- This was the first time that four bowlers took two or more wickets each against India in a T20I match. On Wednesday, Southee, Ferguson, Santner, and Sodhi, all scalped two or more wickets.

- India lost the match by 80 runs which is now their biggest ever defeat in terms of runs in T20Is. The previous record was of 49 runs (against Australia at Bridgetown in 2010).

With inputs from AFP