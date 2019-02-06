First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Feb 06, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 80 runs
NEP in UAE | 3rd T20I Feb 03, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 14 runs
PAK in SA Feb 06, 2019
SA vs PAK
SuperSport Park, Centurion
IND in NZ Feb 08, 2019
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I stats wrap: Visitors' biggest T20I defeat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's most expensive spell and more

The defeat at Wellington was their worst in T20Is. This and some other interesting numbers from India vs New Zealand 1st T20I.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 06, 2019 18:50:41 IST

India crashed to their worst ever Twenty20 defeat as an aggressive 84 by Tim Seifert set New Zealand up for an 80-run win in Wellington on Wednesday.

"It was one of those complete performances that you do search for," beamed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, happy to see his side bounce back from the drubbing inflicted by India in the recent one-day international series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action against New Zealand in 1st T20I at Wellington. AFP

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action against New Zealand in 1st T20I at Wellington. AFP

The explosive 86-run opening partnership off 50 deliveries by Seifert and Colin Munro laid the foundations for New Zealand to build their third highest T20 total of 219-6.

India were all out in reply for 139 with four balls remaining, in only the eighth time they have failed to bat through a 20-over innings.

The defeat at Wellington was their worst in T20Is with the previous worst coming way back in 2010 where they lost by 49 runs to Australia at Bridgetown. There were other interesting numbers from the match, here's a look at them.

- Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya became just the second pair of brothers featuring for India in the same T20I after the Irfan Pathan-Yusuf Pathan's pair.

- Colin Munro became the fourth New Zealand batsman to score 5,000-plus runs in T20 cricket after Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor.

- The opening stand of 86 runs between Colin Munro and Tim Seifert was the third highest stand ever for New Zealand against India in T20Is. This was New Zealand's fifth opening fifty-plus stand in the last 10 innings in T20Is.

- Tim Seifert amassed 84 runs in the first T20I played at Wellington which is now the third highest individual score for New Zealand against India in T20Is and his six sixes are now the second most by a Kiwi batsman against India in a T20I match. Interestingly, he scored only 42 runs from seven innings prior to this match.

- Hardik Pandya became the second Indian bowler to conceded 50-plus runs in a T20I match against New Zealand after Mohammad Siraj (at Rajkot in 2017, 53 runs).

- Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 47 runs in the first T20I played at Wellington which is the most he ever conceded in a T20I match, going past 46 runs which he conceded against Pakistan at Ahmedabad in 2012.

- New Zealand's total of 219 for 6 in the first T20I match is now the highest for them against India in T20Is and the highest ever in any T20Is played at Wellington.

- This was only the second instance of five Indian bowlers conceding 35-plus runs each in a T20I match. The other instance recorded was against West Indies at Lauderhill in 2016.

- This was India's seventh defeat against New Zealand in T20Is - the joint most that they have lost against an opposition alongside England.

- This was the first time that four bowlers took two or more wickets each against India in a T20I match. On Wednesday, Southee, Ferguson, Santner, and Sodhi, all scalped two or more wickets.

- India lost the match by 80 runs which is now their biggest ever defeat in terms of runs in T20Is. The previous record was of 49 runs (against Australia at Bridgetown in 2010).

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 18:50:41 IST

Tags : Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Colin Munro, Hardik Pandya, India, India Vs New Zealand, Krunal Pandya, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India 2018-19, Statistical Analysis, Stats Wrap, Tim Seifert, Wellington

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5298 126
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all