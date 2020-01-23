First Cricket
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ in Auckland Match Live Telecast Online

When and where to watch the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand at Auckland

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 23, 2020 15:01:46 IST

After an impressive comeback ODI series win over Australia, India face the challenge of a long New Zealand tour which kicks off with the T20I series in Auckland.

It's the first time India will play a five-match T20I series and it will be a different challenge. However, their first aim will be to improve their record against the Kiwis. They have won just three and lost eight of the 11 T20Is they have played. The last time they toured New Zealand, at the start of 2019, they won the ODI series 4-1 but lost the T20I series 1-2.

Kohli has spoken of having intensity right from the word go and that's what they would be looking to do, get a positive start with a win in Auckland. The Indian top-order which has been in breathtaking form will be the key and they would look to take advantage of a relatively weakened Kiwi bowling attack that is without Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry who are all out injured.

It will be a challenge for the Indian bowlers as well, adapting to the small grounds in the country. However, they will be buoyed by the performance of the pacers in home T20s where they outperformed the spinners. It will be another challenge for the likes of Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, and Shivam Dube but an opportunity as well to take one step forward in locking their places in their side. Bumrah, who looked rusty against Australia, will be looking to get into the groove as soon as possible while Mohammed Shami will look to carry forward the momentum from the Australia series.

Kohli has confirmed that KL Rahul will keep wickets and this heats up the competition between Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson for the middle-order spot.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, would be looking to bounce back after a 0-3 hammering at the hands of Australia in Tests.

India start off as slight favourites as they look to continue their winning juggernaut.

Here's all you need to know about the 1st T20I in Auckland:

When will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I take place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will take place on 24 January, 2020.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs New Zealand fixture will begin at 12.20 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 11.50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (in English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

India squad: Rohit SharmaYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavShardul ThakurJasprit Bumrah Navdeep SainiWashington SundarSanju Samson

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 15:01:46 IST

