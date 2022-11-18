PREVIEW: After a disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup, India have now travelled to New Zealand for a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs. The Men in Blue will be led by Hardik Pandya in the T20Is as some of the senior players have been rested.

The first encounter of the three-match tie begins today in Wellington. The Hardik Pandya-led side will look to start the series on a positive note as the Indian team has come under scrutiny after the T20 World Cup. This is also an opportunity for the players who will go under the hammer in the IPL 2023 mini auction to showcase their talent.

SQUADS:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.