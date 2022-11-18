IND vs NZ LIVE
OOPS! The umbrellas are out again because the rain is back!
India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the first T20I between India and New Zealand. Toss has been delayed due to rain. Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here!
"I came here for the U19 World Cup. Made my ODI debut here in 2019. Good to comeback (to New Zealand), feels good. Definitely, I have fond memories coming back to NZ. Whenever I know I'll be going to NZ it brings a smile," says Shubman Gill
A bit of fun with @BCCI during the rain delay☔️ Fingers crossed the rain passes soon 🤞 #NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/axJqJpJPw6— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 18, 2022
We have a good news here! The rain has stopped for now and we might have the toss in sometime
Heavy rain around Wellington means the covers are on and the toss is delayed until further notice 🌧️ #NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/Oogx4xE0V7— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 18, 2022
So, the news from the centre is that the toss has officially been delayed due to heavy showers. The rain gods haven't been kind to T20 cricket in the recent times. A number of matches were washed away due to rain during the T20 World Cup too
The weather isn't looking that good at the moment. It's raining in Wellington. We just hope that rain doesn't play spoilsport today and we can have a full game
Preps ✅— BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022
Time to hit the ground running 👍 👍#TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2Z6te21HpK
India vs New Zealand- Pre-match talks
"In T20 cricket, it's important to be aggressive. We have the guys who have this ability to express themselves. So that's the message from the captain and myself: be aggressive, but also focus on conditions and situations, and use that experience," said stand-in head coach VVS Laxman
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the first T20I between India and New Zealand
PREVIEW: After a disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup, India have now travelled to New Zealand for a three-match T20I series and as many ODIs. The Men in Blue will be led by Hardik Pandya in the T20Is as some of the senior players have been rested.
The first encounter of the three-match tie begins today in Wellington. The Hardik Pandya-led side will look to start the series on a positive note as the Indian team has come under scrutiny after the T20 World Cup. This is also an opportunity for the players who will go under the hammer in the IPL 2023 mini auction to showcase their talent.
SQUADS:
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi
