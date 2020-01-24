-
Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, 1st T20I at Auckland: Depleted Kiwis seek positive start to home season against strong Indian side
Date: Friday, 24 January, 2020 11:27 IST
Venue:
Yet to Start
Highlights
It will be interesting to see how the Indian team adapts to a five-match T20I series. This is the first time they will be playing five T20Is in a series in the shortest format. New Zealand had played one against England in November last year and, at 2-2, lost the final match in the Super Over. Yes, there has been talk about the intensity right from the start but can India sustain it over five matches? Read Jigar Mehta's series preview here.
Hello and a very warm welcome to the first T20I between hosts New Zealand and India at Auckland's Eden Park. After sealing the home season with a dramatic comeback over Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series, Virat Kohli and Co will aim to get more clarity on where they stand in terms of performance and possible players who will get a call-up for the T20 World Cup.
Well yes, this is an extended five-match series, and that could mean the likes of Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey get more opportunities. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates from the match.
Preview: After an impressive comeback ODI series win over Australia, India face the challenge of a long New Zealand tour which kicks off with the T20I series in Auckland.
It's the first time India will play a five-match T20I series and it will be a different challenge. However, their first aim will be to improve their record against the Kiwis. They have won just three and lost eight of the 11 T20Is they have played. The last time they toured New Zealand, at the start of 2019, they won the ODI series 4-1 but lost the T20I series 1-2.
Kohli has spoken of having intensity right from the word go and that's what they would be looking to do, get a positive start with a win in Auckland. The Indian top-order which has been in breathtaking form will be the key and they would look to take advantage of a relatively weakened Kiwi bowling attack that is without Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry who are all out injured.
It will be a challenge for the Indian bowlers as well, adapting to the small grounds in the country. However, they will be buoyed by the performance of the pacers in home T20s where they outperformed the spinners. It will be another challenge for the likes of Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, and Shivam Dube but an opportunity as well to take one step forward in locking their places in their side. Bumrah, who looked rusty against Australia, will be looking to get into the groove as soon as possible while Mohammed Shami will look to carry forward the momentum from the Australia series.
Kohli has confirmed that KL Rahul will keep wickets and this heats up the competition between Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson for the middle-order spot.
The Kiwis, on the other hand, would be looking to bounce back after a 0-3 hammering at the hands of Australia in Tests.
India start off as slight favourites as they look to continue their winning juggernaut.
India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.
Updated Date: