New Zealand would be looking to bounce back after a 0-5 thrashing in the T20I series as they take on India in the three-match ODI series. It will be a test of mettle for a new-look Kiwi bowling attack against a formidable Indian batting line-up.

Both teams have suffered injury setbacks ahead of the 50-over series which starts in Hamilton on Wednesday.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the first two matches with a shoulder injury which also prevented him from playing the last two matches of their Twenty20 series.

"Kane has had an X-ray scan which cleared him of anything serious but it's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," BlackCaps physiotherapist Vijay Vallabh said.

"He will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday."

New Zealand is already without fast bowlers Trent Boult, who has a broken finger; Lockie Ferguson, with a calf strain; and Matt Henry, with a broken thumb.

India will be without star batsman Rohit Sharma for the remainder of the New Zealand tour. Sharma suffered a calf injury in the fifth T20 and will miss the one-day series and two-match test series.

The injury to Sharma may result in the call-up of highly rated youngster Prithvi Shaw, who has yet to play an ODI. Shaw is with the India A team which is playing New Zealand A in a four-day series.

India captain Virat Kohli has confirmed that KL Rahul will keep wickets and bat in middle-order which means that Shaw and Mayank Agarwal will in all probability open the batting.

Meanwhile, some New Zealand fans have been angered by the decision of head coach Gary Stead to take a break during the one-day series. Australia-born bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will take over as head coach in Stead's absence.

Jurgensen said Stead's holiday was “pre-planned” but some fans were angered that he has taken a break after New Zealand's 3-0 Test series defeat in Australia and 5-0 loss in the T20 series.

“I've been planning to look after this series for a while," Jurgensen said. "Gary's taking a well-earned break for the week."

"It's been happening throughout the summer. I've had breaks, other coaches have had breaks, to freshen up and get ready for the other challenges ahead, after this series.”

Here's all you need to know about the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand at Hamilton:

When is the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand?

The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on 5 February, 2020.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 7:30 AM IST with toss taking place at 7 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand team players: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

With inputs from AP

