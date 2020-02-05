Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, 1st ODI at Hamilton: Kohli dismissed by Sodhi for 51

Date: Wednesday, 05 February, 2020 09:45 IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Play in Progress

India
167/3 OV : (31.0) RR.(5.39)
New Zealand
Yet to bat

This over 31.0

  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
  • 0

batsman

Shreyas Iyer

  • 47 (63)
  • 4s X 5
  • 6s X 0

KL Rahul (W)

  • 4 (9)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Tim Southee

  • 29 (6)
  • M X 1
  • W X 1

Hamish Bennett

  • 40 (5)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

11 ( 2.2 ) R/R: 4.71

KL Rahul 4(9)

Shreyas Iyer 7(5)

156/3 (28.4 over)

Virat Kohli 51 (63) SR: S.R (80.95)

b Ish Sodhi

India in New Zealand 3 ODI Series 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates

India vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, 1st ODI at Hamilton: Kohli dismissed by Sodhi for 51

Highlights

09:45 (IST)

After 30 overs,India 162/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 45 , KL Rahul (W) 1)

Santner continues from the other end. Rahul gets off the mark with a push to cover for a single while Iyer finishes the over with a cut shot past point for a boundary. Six runs off the over. 

09:44 (IST)

KL Rahul’s last five ODI innings:

102, 77, 47, 80, 19

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
09:44 (IST)
09:43 (IST)

FOUR! Good shot. Santner offers width and Iyer makes the most of it by back tracking and cutting it past the point fielder. He needs to score big here. 

09:42 (IST)

Did you know?


Virat Kohli has now been dismissed by a leg-spinner three times out of his last four ODI innings - twice by Zampa and once by Sodhi.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
09:42 (IST)
09:42 (IST)

After 29 overs,India 156/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 40 , KL Rahul (W) 0)

Kohli is back in the pavilion and Ish Sodhi is the bowler with the big wicket in this match. That also in his first over. It was a lovely googly that Kohli had not clue about. He was leaning forward for a defence as the ball went through the gap between bat and pad to crash in to the stumps. No doubt the game has tipped in Kiwis favour to some extent now. KL Rahul is the new batsman. Three off the over. 

09:40 (IST)

Century stands for third wicket for India in New Zealand in ODIs:

Sachin Tendulkar/Yuvraj Singh v NZ, Christchurch, 2009
Virat Kohli/Shreyas Iyer v NZ, Hamilton, 2020*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
09:40 (IST)
09:40 (IST)

A pattern in Kohli's dismissals

09:40 (IST)

BIG WICKET! Kohli b Ish Sodhi 51(63)

India lose Kohli. And he gets out to a beautiful googly from Ish Sodhi. Kohli failed to read the delivery. Leaned forward for a front foot defence but there was a huge gap between the bat and pad which the ball exploited to hit the timber. No century for King Kohli today. 

09:37 (IST)

After 28 overs,India 153/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Shreyas Iyer 37)

Decent over for Santner. Just four from it while Kohli brought up his half-century. His 58th in ODIs. The team needs another big one from him and we are pretty confident of his abilities. 

09:36 (IST)

FIFTY! No 58 for Kohli in ODIs. He has a brutal conversion rate so I am sure no one is going to bet against that. Also, India needs a big one from him with much of experience missing today. 

09:35 (IST)

After 27 overs,India 149/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 49 , Shreyas Iyer 35)

Bennett continues. What is ones and twos when Kohli can play such beautiful cover drives. Saw an opportunity, transferred the weight forward and creamed the shot through covers. Just lovely. Takes a single to give strike to Iyer who plays an expansive cut with the thick edge flying to third man fence. Four off the over. 150 up for India. 

09:34 (IST)

Most 50-plus scores against New Zealand in ODIs:

18 : Ricky Ponting
14 : Dean Jones, Kumar Sangakkara
13 : Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, VIRAT KOHLI*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
09:34 (IST)
09:33 (IST)

FOUR! Bennett finishes the over with another boundary. Iyer sees the room on offer and throws his bat on it as the thick outside edge flies over to third man fence. 

09:29 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli's class on display. Took the front foot forward and presented the full face of the bat for a glorious cover drive. I am sure Kiwis enjoyed that one as well. 

09:27 (IST)

After 26 overs,India 139/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 44 , Shreyas Iyer 31)

Santner continues. Five singles on first five balls of the over with Iyer missing out on the last ball with a cut shot to backward point fielder. The field is well spread and it's the time for ones and twos. 

09:25 (IST)

Think New Zealand are missing a trick by not bowling Sodhi at this juncture of the match. During the T20I series, the leggie was by far the best Blackcaps bowler. The Indians too gave him a lot of respect. But here, looks like considering the smaller boundary at one end Latham doesn't want to bowl his spinners in tandem.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hamilton
09:25 (IST)
09:25 (IST)

After 25 overs,India 134/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Shreyas Iyer 29)

Bennett back into attack. Something to smile in this over. A car parked behind sight screen is causing some problem to Kohli with it reflecting light to the batsman. Still he managed to negotiate it safely. Four runs off the over. 

09:19 (IST)

After 24 overs,India 130/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 39 , Shreyas Iyer 28)

Santner continues. Kohli slams the first ball for a boundary. Spots the short ball, tracks back and plays the scut shot past the point fielder to get a good start to the over. Three more singles added for s even-run over. 

09:17 (IST)

FOUR! Short from Santner. Kohli gets back to make room and flays the cut shot past the point fielder to add another boundary to his tally

09:16 (IST)

After 23 overs,India 123/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Shreyas Iyer 27)

CDG continues. So Latham is happy with what he's seeing at the moment. But this over gave away eight runs including a boundary for Kohli as he whipped the fuller delivery down to long on fence. 

09:15 (IST)

Steady partnership for India and now time for some spin. I think both Santner and Sodhi will enjoy bowling on this slowish surface. Also, both Kohli and Iyer should not drop their guards here.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hamilton
09:15 (IST)
09:15 (IST)

FOUR! Lovely placement for Kohli as CDG went full. Kohli didn't go full throttle, instead it was a gentle push which he placed excellently past mid on fielder

09:12 (IST)

After 22 overs,India 115/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , Shreyas Iyer 24)

Bowling change. Neesham is out and in comes left-arm spinner Santner. Solid start for the tweaker as he gives away just two singles after four straight dot balls. It's a sunny day in Hamilton and there could be some support for spinners as the game progresses. 

09:09 (IST)

After 21 overs,India 113/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 27 , Shreyas Iyer 23)

CDG has been good for Kiwis today and he gets his seventh over. Six off it including a boundary for Iyer who has rediscovered his confidence. The middle-order batsman slashed the wide ball over point fielder to get a boundary. Partnership between Iyer and Kohli is now over 50. 

09:07 (IST)

FOUR! Iyer has found his groove now. Playing confidently and positively. Wide and short ball from CDG is punished with an uppish cut over point. 

09:05 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 107/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Shreyas Iyer 18)

Kohli takes a single with a dab to cover to bring 100 up for India followed by a boundary for Iyer who flicks the nip-backer form Neesham fine. Adds three more including a double with a lofted drive over covers. Eight off the over.

09:03 (IST)

FOUR! Another delivery from Neesham that nips back in but this time Iyer does well with his control, plays the flick shot fine for another boundary

09:02 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 99/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , Shreyas Iyer 15)

Three dot balls in the beginning from CDG to Iyer after which he plays a pull shot for a double. The pressure becomes too much for him in the end as he goes behind a fuller delivery and somehow manages to drive it over mid of fielder for a boundary. Six off the over.

09:00 (IST)

FOUR! An uppish drive over mid off that somehow escaped a leaping Southee and ran down to the long off. Iyer living dangerously here. 

08:58 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 93/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , Shreyas Iyer 9)

Another wide in the over for Neesham. Kiwi pacers have been pretty disciplined today but those wides can hurt you. And to make matter worse, Taylor dropped Iyer at short third man area. To his credit it was very tough catch as Iyer went for a wild slash. The batsman has been under pressure. Kiwis are giving Kohli a spread out field while Iyer has an attacking setup for himself. 

08:53 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 90/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 24 , Shreyas Iyer 8)

A classic cover drive, three singles and seven runs come off CDG's over. The boundary was a shot to savour for long. Kohli leaned forward in elegance, bent down and caressed the shot through covers. Another solid partnership building up for India. 

08:51 (IST)

FOUR! What a classic cover drive this from Kohli. It was pitched it a bit fuller. Kohli got the front foot forward, bent his knee and drove it with elegance on off. More of this captain, please!

08:47 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 83/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Shreyas Iyer 7)

Neesham also starts off with a wide, so a lot of extras coming India's way. The pacer is also getting the ball to nip back in. On one occasion it cut back in sharply but for Kohli got some bat on it before it rolled onto his pads. Just four from the over. Drinks break.

08:42 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 80/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 16 , Shreyas Iyer 6)

CDG continues. Nine runs from the over. He gave away two with wide deliveries and that's not a welcome thing when you are looking to create pressure also he was guilty of pitching full once as Iyer went hard for a cover drive, he lost his bottom hand but still got the boundary. 

08:40 (IST)

FOUR! One-handed cover shot from Iyer. An over pitched delivery from CDG and Iyer went hard as his bottom hand came off but he got enough behind the shot to get the boundary

08:39 (IST)

From outside, de Grandhomme does seem like one of those harmless dibbly-dobbly medium pacers. But ask any batsman and he will tell you how difficult it is to face him, especially in slightly helpful conditions like this. He always keeps the batters on their toes with his impeccable line and length. So, as a batsman, after playing out the new ball bowlers, if you are thinking about relaxing a bit against de Grandhomme, you are falling into his trap.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hamilton
08:39 (IST)
08:38 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 71/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 14 , Shreyas Iyer 1)

It was a good over from Neesham as Kiwis were looking to build the pressure until he bowled a front foot no ball. A free hit and Kohli smashed the full toss down the ground for a boundary. Eight runs off the over. 

08:36 (IST)

FOUR! Strike down the ground by Kohli who attacks straight away to make most of the free hit after Neesham bowled a front foot no ball

08:32 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 62/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 8 , Shreyas Iyer 0)

So CDG is back from this end. And a good over for the medium pacer. Just one run from it after Kohli pushed a delivery past the point. The pacer finished off the over with some nice swinging away deliveries to beat Iyer consecutively twice.

08:29 (IST)

After 12 overs,India 61/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 7 , Shreyas Iyer 0)

Jimmy Neesham comes in to replace CDG. Change of ends most probably. Just one from it which also raised hopes for hosts for a while as Kohli played a flick shot in air but it fell short of fine leg fielder. 

08:24 (IST)

After 11 overs,India 60/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 6 , Shreyas Iyer 0)

Boundary on the first ball for Kohli. Poor bowling from Southee was responsible for it. He has seven fielders on the offside but he went short and got pulled to midwicket area. One more single added as well. Southee has bowled six overs now, so we can witness a change soon. 

08:21 (IST)

FOUR! Pull shot from Kohli through the mid-wicket area. Poor bowling this from Southee, you have seven fielders on off and you decide to bowl short!

08:20 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 55/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 1 , Shreyas Iyer 0)

Excellent over from CDG. Just one from it which was for Kohli with a push to mid on. This is what the Kiwis need to maintain the pressure on the visitors. 

08:19 (IST)

After 9 overs,India 54/2 ( Kohli 0, Iyer 0 )

One brings two for Kiwis. After Shaw, Agarwal departs. He got a boundary in the over with a pull shot. The intention was clear. He wanted to attack and did the same with a wide delivery. Uppish drive but this one was straight to backward point fielder Blundell who took an excellent catch. He had very little time to react. Just four off the over. 

08:18 (IST)

So just when it seemed that India had managed to play out the difficult period without much damage, New Zealand bounced back with two quick wickets. Shaw got a good ball but Agarwal played a rash shot in the context of this match. Now again the visitors need to regroup themselves and form a partnership.

Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance cricket writer at Hamilton
08:18 (IST)
08:17 (IST)

What a freak the Indian captain really is

08:17 (IST)

OUT! Agarwal c Tom Blundell b Southee 32(31) 

Excellent catch at backward point by Blundell. It was flying at super sonic speed. Agarwal went behind the wide delivery with all his might but placed it straight to the fielder who gobbled it in no time. Made it look very easy. 

08:17 (IST)

FOUR! Agarwal is going to continue the attack. Short ball from Southee and Agarwal swivels to pull it to the square leg fence for another boundary

08:15 (IST)

Virat Kohli’s last six ODI innings in New Zealand:

60, 43, 45, 38, 44*, 82

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
08:15 (IST)
08:14 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 50/1 ( Mayank Agarwal 28 , )

Bowling change. Colin de Grandhomme into attack and he does the job for Kiwis. Shaw departs immediately after he brings up the 50-run partnership with Agarwal. Once again he was slow on his shot, forgot to move his feet and edged swinging away delivery to the keeper. Good start for CDG. Exactly the kind of support Southee needed. Three off the over. 

India vs New Zealand First ODI Live Updates: Kohli is back in the pavilion and Ish Sodhi is the bowler with the big wicket in this match. That also in his first over. It was a lovely googly that Kohli had not clue about. He was leaning forward for a defence as the ball went through the gap between bat and pad to crash in to the stumps. No doubt the game has tipped in Kiwis favour to some extent now. KL Rahul is the new batsman. Three off the over.

First ODI Preview: New Zealand would be looking to bounce back after a 0-5 thrashing in the T20I series as they take on India in the three-match ODI series. It will be a test of mettle for a new-look Kiwi bowling attack against a formidable Indian batting line-up.

Both teams have suffered injury setbacks ahead of the 50-over series which starts in Hamilton on Wednesday.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the first two matches with a shoulder injury which also prevented him from playing the last two matches of their Twenty20 series.

"Kane has had an X-ray scan which cleared him of anything serious but it's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," Black Caps physiotherapist Vijay Vallabh said.

"He will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday."

New Zealand is already without fast bowlers Trent Boult, who has a broken finger; Lockie Ferguson, with a calf strain; and Matt Henry, with a broken thumb.

India will be without star batsman Rohit Sharma for the remainder of the New Zealand tour. Sharma suffered a calf injury in the fifth T20 and will miss the one-day series and two-match Test series.

The injury to Sharma may result in the call-up of highly rated youngster Prithvi Shaw, who has yet to play an ODI. Shaw is with the India A team which is playing New Zealand A in a four-day series.

India captain Virat Kohli has confirmed that KL Rahul will keep wickets and bat in middle-order which means that Shaw and Mayank Agarwal will in all probability open the batting.

Meanwhile, some New Zealand fans have been angered by the decision of head coach Gary Stead to take a break during the one-day series. Australia-born bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will take over as head coach in Stead's absence.

Jurgensen said Stead's holiday was “pre-planned” but some fans were angered that he has taken a break after New Zealand's 3-0 Test series defeat in Australia and 5-0 loss in the T20 series.

“I've been planning to look after this series for a while," Jurgensen said. "Gary's taking a well-earned break for the week."

"It's been happening throughout the summer. I've had breaks, other coaches have had breaks, to freshen up and get ready for the other challenges ahead, after this series.”

Squads:

India team players: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank AgarwalYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep Yadav, Mohammed ShamiShardul ThakurJasprit BumrahNavdeep Saini

New Zealand team players: Tom LathamMartin GuptillRoss TaylorScott KuggeleijnColin de GrandhommeJimmy NeeshamDaryl MitchellTom BlundellHenry NichollsMark ChapmanKyle JamiesonMitchell SantnerHamish BennettIsh SodhiTim Southee

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020

Tags : #Cricket #Ind #Ind vs NZ Head To Head #India #India tour of New Zealand #India vs New Zealand 1st ODI #India vs New Zealand 2020 #India vs New Zealand Live Streaming #India Vs New Zealand News #Kane Williamson #New Zealand vs India 2020 #NZ #Prithvi Shaw #Rohit Sharma #Tom Latham #Virat Kohli

